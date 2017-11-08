5 tips for empowered female leadership in a changing nonprofit world

Last spring, I was invited to attend a first-of-its-kind leadership retreat designed specifically for women working in my sector, animal protection. Admittedly, I was somewhat skeptical that I would draw much professional benefit from it, but how could I pass up such a unique opportunity?

To my surprise, the trip turned out to be eye-opening. One evening, we were served an exquisite 10-course, plant-based meal—elaborate creations that I can only call edible art. Buoyed by our wonderful host and the intimate atmosphere he facilitated, we exchanged ideas, reinforced our commitment to our collective mission, and forged meaningful bonds.

My shoulders relaxed, my guard came down, and I began to relish the conversation, brainstorming, and collaboration that ensued.

It was the equivalent of what men do on the golf course. In fact, one of only two men at the table of a dozen people turned to me after a glass or two of wine and said: “I was really dreading this dinner, being the only man. I didn’t really want to be here.” He expressed the kind of dread that I’ve felt at a million different work-related events. He experienced what women leaders face every single day.

His comment unveiled what I had been ignoring.

As a female executive director of a nonprofit, more often than not I find that I’m the only woman in the room. I’m the only woman at the board meeting. I’m the only woman at a dinner with major donors. I’m the only woman on a speaking panel. I’m the only woman at a high-level strategy meeting with other leaders in my sector.

The reality is stark: Women hold only 21% of leadership roles in nonprofits with budgets of at least $25 million—even though they make up 75% of the workforce.

This discrepancy goes mostly unnoticed by men, who tend to perceive gender ratios as balanced, even when women are vastly outnumbered. At companies in which just 10% of leaders are women, half of their male employees believed females were “well-represented” in the organization’s leadership.

My enlightening trip emboldened me to work harder to create a world where women are more represented, empowered, and uninhibited to reach their potential. Because when women are in leadership positions, the results can be astounding.

According to Gallup’s survey of more than 11,000 people, women are far more effective at developing and maximizing the potential of the people around them. Female bosses tend to be more engaged, and have more engaged employees (especially if the employee is also female), resulting in higher-performing teams. And that should matter to everyone.

In the nonprofit world, we work to solve complex problems for which women may be uniquely suited. According to research by Dr. Helen Fisher, “Women have what scientists call ‘executive social skills.’ [Their brains] have evolved a keener ability to pick up the nuances of posture and gesture, read complex emotions in faces, and hear slight changes in tone of voice.” As a result, women are good at building deep and trusting relationships required to address difficult issues and build strong teams.

Women are also more likely to bring more voices to the table, and researchers have found that diversity of thought—collaboration with people of different genders, sexual orientations, ethnicities, and racial backgrounds—leads to better problem solving. One might think all this consultation slows down the process, but research shows the opposite: In fact, it leads to more efficient and effective decision making, and the solutions are more likely to stand the test of time.

The bottom line? If a nonprofit creates an environment where more women leaders are empowered, the result is a stronger organization that is more likely to succeed.

Here are five tips I’ve learned along the way to help female leadership become less of an anomaly in the nonprofit sector:

Surround yourself with strong women leaders. Make women your go-to peers and advisers. While it may be tempting to immediately consult the men in power, be intentional about seeking the advice of other women leaders. The solutions are likely to be more collaborative, and result in further opportunities for women. Nominate women to board positions, panels, and speaking positions. A position recently opened up on a male-dominated board I sit on, and I had to proactively make the case that the role be filled by a woman. Because I raised the issue, our latest board member is female. Don’t be afraid to call out the fact that there aren’t any women on a panel or a board. Seize the day, even when you don’t have time (especially when it involves public recognition). Women need to jump at the opportunity to be profiled as a leader. The more women are publicly represented in these roles, the more normal it will seem in the eyes of men and women alike. Actively lift other women up. Retweet their messages, call out their work, nominate them for awards, and recommend them for open positions. Knowing how challenging it is for women leaders to get recognized, we have to work doubly hard to ensure they are all seen and heard for their superb work. Acknowledge that your male team members should be your greatest ally, especially those in leadership positions. Ensure the men on your teams are on your side and ready to advocate for women leaders and team members. There should never be any doubt in their minds about the benefits of female leadership. If they do, it’s time to look for new support.