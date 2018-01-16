5 Tips That Can Help You Hiring a Contractor

The number of firms hiring contractors instead of employees is on the rise. With the latest statistics reporting over 42.6 million independent contractors in US, these workers represent about 30% of the workforce; this phenomenon undoubtedly plays a large role in the US economy. However, choosing the right contractor for your project can be a really tough decision because there is no much information on how to do it.

Here are some tips to help you in hiring a contractor for your project while building a long-term relationship with him or her.

Tip # 1 – Licenses and Insurances

If you are hiring a contractor for construction work, you need to find out if your contractor is licensed, bonded and insured. California has probably the strictest laws in the country, while some states are a little laxer. A perfect example is in Texas, where you're only required to have basic general liability insurance; there are no licensing requirements for someone doing any reconstruction jobs. As per the words of Mark Dimi, founder of 1800Foundation a company specialized in house foundation repair, “When it comes to house repair, it is important to study the warranty, leaving no stone unturned. A foundation repair warranty is a critical step that should be taken before jumping into the thrill of improving your house.”

Also, there are some specialty trades and legal complications, but most of the construction contractors in California can operate in Texas without a license. So make sure that the contractor you are hiring has all the proper documentation needed to be legally performing business in that state.

Tip # 2 – Price and Over-billing

The old sayings that “free cost more” and “cheap is just as expensive” also apply when you hire a contractor. If you can't afford what a quality contractor can do for you, you might be tempted to hire the cheapest contractor available. However, besides a headache you might incur, you run the risk of having to hire a second contractor, one who is more expensive than the first to redo the work.

And regarding prices, a common issue worth mentioning is overbilling. New platforms have emerged to protect consumers from inflated billable hours, allowing users to remotely monitor their workforce while providing real-time information on the current status of all tasks and projects as well as information regarding their costs.

Tip # 3 – Testimonials and reviews

It is known that “88% Of Consumers Trust Online Reviews As Much As Personal Recommendations.” When choosing your contractor, look at testimonials and reviews. You can check sites like Yelp and House if you’re doing construction work; the reviews posted on this site will give you a good idea of who you're about to hire. As a side note, keep in mind that not all the reviews you are going to read are true: lots of 5-star reviews can be fake. Therefore, it is a good habit to look also at the profile of the person that is reviewing to have an idea that the review can be trusted and taken as true. The construction industry can be very emotional, and people get easily upset.

Tip # 4 – Starting date and planning

Deciding your starting date helps you to determine whether the contractor is booked out, also helping you to figure out whether he has many jobs scheduled, thus somehow the quality of work he provides. Sometimes a contractor has multiple teams and can make things happening very fast. Ask your potential contractors how busy they are; if they work with multiple teams and they give you a soon to be starting date, is usually not a problem. But if they don’t have many teams working for them and they give you a very short starting date, it's a bit of a red flag because they may just be jumping on the first thing that comes in without having spent very much time verifying the details. The other thing is if somebody's booked out for six months or a year, they're probably good contractors, but they probably don't have the teams in place to facilitate any more business than what they're currently working with. So you can keep it as an open choice if you don’t have a rush job and you are open to waiting.

Tip # 5 – Contractor Portfolio