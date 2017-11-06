5 Tools Everyone In The Blog Industry Should Be Using

Being a blogger is kinda tough because it’s not like something you get to learn in a 3-month course — it’s a field where you learn something new every day once you open your blog.

It’s a misconception to think that being a blogger is easy, the writing part is probably the easy part. We have to ‘sculpt’ what we wrote to make everything more appealing, create eye-popping visuals and the last and probably most important thing is to promote what we create.

To ease some of the pain and make your life easier, today I am going to show you 5 tools that you need as a blogger, it doesn’t matter if you’re a beginner or ‘advanced’, those tools may help you level up your blogging game BIG TIME!

As I was saying, most bloggers, including me, have to edit what we wrote to make everything more appealing and easier to read or understand — Grammarly will detect every grammar mistake that you’ve made and even come up with synonym suggestions.

It’s almost like having a second read, except this is a browser extension. Did I mention it’s free? Because it is.

This is by far my favorite. I picked up a lot of photo editing skills from this site. I just typed ‘Blogging’ in the search box and 363 classes came up, from learning how to create better content to how to set up your first blog. I highly recommend this website.

Using my affiliate link, you will get a 2-months trial.

#3 CANVA

Sometimes I feel very uninspired to create eye-catching visuals and then I head over to Canva and see so many amazing free or extremely cheap graphics that I can use for my blog. Actually, this blog posts featured image is made on Canva

You don’t have any new blog posts ideas?! That’s okay because this blog ideas generator will do WONDERS! And if you do have a blog post but don’t have an attractive idea for a tittle… this tool will help you too.

#5 A Social Media Scheduler

After you publish a fresh new post, it’s time to promote it on social media. This will take you a very long time especially because you shouldn’t rely just on one single social media post but on multiple posts across all of the platforms… So think about.. 2-3 tweets that day, 2-3 Facebook posts, maybe Instagram Stories or a whole Instagram post. All of these shall be posted at different times so you will reach new people every single time.

Now you can manually do that by setting up an alarm or you can also use a social media scheduler that will save you a lot of time. I recommend Buffer, Tailwind or Hootsuite.