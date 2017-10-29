5 Traits: Bad Boss or Bad Employee

I chuckle to myself when I read the various lists describing the “traits” of bad bosses. Not that the lists are completely inaccurate, but many of the lists focus so much on the “boss” aspect of an employment relationship that the importance of employee social intelligence gets ignored. To that end, let’s look at five common traits in the context of the busy boss to whom the employee reports.

1. A bad boss doesn’t care about your opinion

Truth be told, everyone’s opinion doesn’t always matter. Not all employees are privy to facts that comprise key decisions, nor should they be. Further still, sometimes things are certain ways because the boss or owner wants them to be done that way, period. Key decisions are sometimes just meant for key decision makers. Imagine being a boss having to listen to, process and respond to every employee’s opinion about…anything and/or everything—it can be bothersome and may interfere with work.

2. A bad boss is a micromanager

The problem with being a manager (or a boss) is she is effectively accountable for everything any of her direct reports do. Let’s say management has a big push for a project from your boss’s department to help close a big deal. Is it bad for her to micromanage if the success of the project is directly tied to her own employment or workplace reputation? Wouldn’t you scrutinize work product and decisions made by everyone in your department before you turned over your final product?

3. A bad boss is a terrible listener.

See number 1 above. Also, see number 2: micromanaging uses up a lot of your boss’s operating RAM.

4. A bad boss is a suck up to their boss

There is something to be said for trying to make whoever you work for happy. Everyone has a boss. Dung trickles downhill, so why not manage up and do reasonable things to keep your boss happy?

5. A bad boss does not care if you are overworked

Ok, two things: first, if you are a salaried employee, then you are generally expected to complete your work as per deadlines, period. If you feel overworked, you could be underpaid or inefficient. Also, see number 2