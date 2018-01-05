Some days, does it feel like your tasks and activities are controlling you instead of the other way around? Maybe you use a task list but forget to write them all down and fail to complete your most important tasks? Personally, I like to get sh!t done. And when it comes to creating and completing tasks to grow my business and manage my personal life, I know the best strategy is to work efficiently from a task list. But, it’s not that simple, is it? Otherwise we’d all be immensely successful and care-free.

Task lists aren’t fail-proof due to the human element. That fact alone leads task list loving entrepreneurs with good intentions to feel stressed out and overwhelmed with all they have to manage on their plate. I remember what that kind of stress feels like but thankfully no longer experience it. I work from a massive task list of over 200 tasks any given day and don’t feel overwhelmed. How? I learned to master my task list. I mean, seriously, I dominate that thing.

When managed masterfully, a huge task list can give you a great sense of peace knowing all your thoughts, ideas, and tasks aren’t rattling around inside your brain patiently waiting to be lost. A well-managed task list can allow you the freedom to think past today, tomorrow, and even next week. It can empower you to make proactive instead of reactive decisions about how you invest your time. A smartly managed task list can also enable you to live your life from a place of authority which comes from knowing you’re in full control of your day. Finally, consistently using a task list can enable you to take purposeful action in your day, stop feeling overwhelmed, and focus on what really matters most.

Ready to gain more control over your time, business growth, and life? Start by learning to dominate your task list with these tricks:

5 Tricks To Make Your Task List Your B*tch

1. Centralize It

Do you have tasks on sticky notes, crowding your inbox, dancing in your head, and jotted on steno pads? If your task list is scattered haphazardly across many mediums, you will default to keeping your tasks in your head which inevitably fails. Start centralizing your tasks in one location and you will never lose or forget a task again as they will all be clearly visible in one location.

Keeping one central location for all your tasks also means you will be able to review, prioritize, and proactively conquer them on a daily and weekly basis. If you choose not to centralize your tasks, you will be forced to react to your most urgent tasks and get stuck in the fire fighter method of task completion. Centralizing your task list is the most efficient way to move through your to-dos with focus and purposeful action.

2. Digitize It

Utilize a digital task list to most effectively and efficiently manage your tasks. The features of digital task lists make the pain of upgrading totally worth it: centralized, always backed up, calendar and email integration, access on all mobile devices, recurring tasks, categories, date assignment, and automatic roll-over. When ditching paper to switch to digital, do your homework and ensure the task list management software you choose offers all the features you will want to use.

3. Verberize It

Begin each of your tasks with an action verb. Doing so clearly defines the action that needs to be taken, thus removing the guess work. It also ensures you don’t add large, generalized tasks to your list which leads to feeling overwhelmed and failing to act. Verbs inherently trigger action and uncomplicate tasks. They entice you to complete tasks instead of putting them on the back burner. Go one step further and fully capitalize each action verb to make batching like tasks together and prioritizing easier. Here are some examples:

General vs. Verberized Task List

• Samantha Smith vs. CALL - Samantha Smith re: marketing meeting

• Doug vs. EMAIL – Doug Adams re: consultation

• Profit & Loss vs. REVIEW – June Profit & Loss statement

• CRM vs. RESEARCH – CRM programs

• Newsletter vs. CREATE – November newsletter

• Cake vs. ORDER - Cake for Sarah Tidmoor’s birthday part

4. Be Consistent With It

It’s necessary to consistently utilize your task list, both to capture tasks and to work from. You must trust the system and work from it all the time. Consistency is vital to your success. If you only use your task list some days but not others, or for some tasks but not for others, you will fail to reap its numerous benefits. Continuing to keep some tasks in your head and some on random pieces of paper doesn’t work! If you lack consistency, anxiety and overwhelmed feelings will continue and hold you back from working productively/

5. Walk Away From It

Literally. After you have remained focused and worked diligently from your task list throughout your work day, walk away from it. No, you might not have completed all your tasks but no one can work 24 hours in a row day after day. No one. Let go of the notion you’re going to get every single one of your tasks done. Thinking so is counterproductive. It opens the door for anxiety and the feeling of being overwhelmed to creep in. That is why it is so important to tackle your high-priority, goal-centric tasks first! Anything else you complete then is just icing on the cupcake.

If you want to take control of your life, your business, and the direction they’re headed, you need to control all the moving pieces therein. The easiest way to do so is to be a master of your tasks utilizing the five tricks above. Together, they’re a valuable productivity tool that can help you get off the never-ending ride on the carousel of task management stress.