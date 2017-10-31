5 Types of Crypto Startups to Take Note Of

ICOs have had their fair share of criticism.

Every day, a new public figure seems to be sharing their skepticism about bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Jamie Dimon of JP Morgan famously called bitcoin a “fraud”, and even the Wolf of Wall Street, Jordan Belfort, who was formerly imprisoned for financial fraud, has come out to call ICOs “the biggest scam ever”.

Regardless of your stance on ICOs, the indisputable truth is this – ICO funding has exceeded traditional equity funding in blockchain more than fivefold in the third quarter of 2017 alone.

In other words, whether or not they are here to stay, ICOs have already funneled more money into public blockchain projects than any institutional funding has in the history of blockchain.

CB Insights

If websites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo democratized some aspects of venture capital, then ICOs could be said to have decentralized parts of VC.

With the exponential increase in access to funding comes the obvious increase in risk (and scams), but on the flip side, it also means that more experimental ideas, for instance those less well-received by institutional investors but widely embraced by a large volume of small-time amateur investors, may finally see the light of day.

The following­ are 5 examples of upcoming token sales that represent disruptive trends in the world of cryptoassets and public blockchain. While the projects themselves, like all early-stage tech ventures, have an uncertain future and may not succeed, the underlying trends they represent are worth noting in the ever-developing world of crypto.

Trade finance network: Hijro

According to Crunchbase, Hijro boasts investment from reputable venture capital firms, accelerators and corporations such as 500 Startups, Draper Associates, and Thomas Reuters.

Hijro is developing a blockchain network to connect suppliers with financing for manufacturing. While Hijro will never reach the same volume of consumers as platforms such as Bitcoin, its functionality and ability to generate financial returns make it a likely target for investors.

As networks like WeFunder and LendingClub grow rapidly, people are becoming more familiar with investing in strangers through verified platforms. Hijro will likely grow to serve a similar role for investors, and will help suppliers more easily pay for their goods rather than having to go through the typical financial channels (i.e., bank loans).

As any amateur crypto investor would know, storing cryptoassets is a hassle.

While digital wallet services like Coinbase offer reasonably secure ways to store main cryptoassets like bitcoin, ether and litecoin, storing other “altcoins” often involve different hardware or web-based wallets that are likely to overwhelm crypto novices.

Alternatively, simply storing one’s assets on an exchange can be extremely unsafe, as former users of popular exchange Mt. Gox may be painfully aware of.

For cryptocurrencies to become fully mainstream and institutionally recognized, easier and more secure ways of storing cryptoassets is a key pillar of success.

The Javvy team has recognized that current methods of storing cryptocurrencies are insecure. Users are expected to place their money and trust in unproven wallets and exchanges that are susceptible to hacks. According to their whitepaper, the Javvy team is aiming to build a secure, non-web-based wallet that supports all major cryptocurrencies beyond bitcoin and a select few.

Many people have no doubt stayed out of cryptocurrencies due to hesitations about security and complexity. If projects such as Javvy can provide more secure and comprehensive ways of storing ones’ assets, the likelihood of mass crypto adoption increases.

The miracle of bitcoin is the very fact that is exists to this day. Unlike legal tender, which is backed by a central bank (e.g. USD), bitcoin is deliberately decentralized. Without a central authority to enforce the legitimacy of the cryptocurrency, the only way for bitcoin to be worth anything is for enough people to believe that it does – and therein lies the miracle of bitcoin.

For bitcoin and cryptocurrency to cement their place in the economy of tomorrow, mass adoption is required. Ironically, the most crucial technological advancements brought forth by cryptoassets are also the hardest to understand. That is why bitcoin initially remained an obscure topic for diehard cryptographers and developers.

In order for mass adoption to be achieved, more user-friendly interfaces will have to be built on top of existing cryptoassets. For instance, the Divi Project is aiming to create a new blockchain that stores names and meta-data along with transactions.

If you have transacted with cryptocurrencies, you might have noticed the incredibly long strings of characters (e.g. 0xc1F9Ca42eBc6611f83d063d74a817aBaFcf1B266) that represent wallet addresses. According to their whitepaper, the Divi team is creating wallet addresses that are more user-friendly (e.g. DV-jennifer_lee_123), with the eventual goal of building a simple interface that the everyday consumer can feel comfortable to use.

Projects like Divi that keep simplicity in mind might be a right step in the direction towards mass adoption, and eventually we may see Divi or similar projects providing cryptocurrency versions of easy-to-use payment applications such as Venmo and Paypal.

One of the most exciting aspects of cryptocurrencies is banking the unbanked (some will say unbanking the bank too).

Ripio, perhaps better known by their former name, BitPagos, wants to provide credit for everyone. Their team is building a digital wallet and credit card for cryptocurrency that allows users to instantly sell bitcoin in the local currency. It also allows users to receive lines of credit based on their cryptocurrency holdings without the ownership of a credit card.

According to their website, Ripio is currently offering its serves across several Latin American countries.

Their Bitbookings service utilizes the BitPagos international exchange technology, allowing hotels, restaurants and travel agencies to accept international payments. This functionality has earned them the title of the “future of Latin American financial services.” As they expand and add more users to both products, the startup is sure to grow rapidly.

The founders of Blockstack Labs believe that the internet is showing signs of age.

Critical internet services can be sabotaged by hackers, and the recent hacks with Equifax, which exposed the private information of millions of Americans, only show the mounting cybersecurity threats faced by the internet.

In response, Blockstack wants to create a new internet for decentralized applications that enable users to own their application data directly, instead of trusting third parties.

The applications that are built on Blockstack’s internet do not run on servers, do not rely on centralize APIs (which many existing applications do). Instead, data is run locally on users’ devices, removing the need for middlemen and passwords. Unlike other platforms for decentralized applications, Blockstack re-uses existing internet infrastructure to tackle scaling issues (you can learn more about the fascinating technology through their whitepaper).

In other words, Blockstack Labs wants to create an internet of applications that cannot be subject to the same cybersecurity threats that plague almost every single popular application out there today.

According to their website, their team has been working on developing a decentralized internet for over 3 years now, and currently has more than 7,800 community developers. While this is an ambitious task, success would mean much more personal regulation of data and freedom in web browsing.

Like Hijro, Blockstack Labs has raised venture funding from notable investors such as Union Square Ventures, which validates its idea a bit more than the earlier stage examples in this list. While Blockstack Labs has only raised from institutional VCs, an ICO is reportedly planned.

