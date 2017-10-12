5 Ways A Business Can Make Greater Profits By Having A Sustainable Energy Plan

“Sustainability is key these days, especially in the form of renewable energy.”

Andrew Yakub

I had the pleasure of interviewing Andrew Yakub, CEO and founder of Rayton Solar, creators of the most effective source of renewable energy utilizing patented particle accelerator technology, backed by Bill Nye and Phoenix Nuclear Labs. Rayton Solar has bridged the gap between particle accelerator technology and solar energy production to create a revolutionary silicon cutting technique. This technique is projected to reduce solar panel manufacturing costs by upwards of 60% compared to industry standards, while making them 25% more efficient, and resulting in a very cost-effective source of energy.

Yitzi: What is your "backstory"?

Andrew Yakub is the founder and CEO of Rayton Solar, which has developed a proprietary technology that allows the manufacture of solar panels that are up to 60% cheaper and 25% more efficient than the market standard. Andrew has been featured as one of the Forbes Top 30 Under 30 in 2016 for Energy. Prior to Rayton Solar, he founded ReGen America Inc, a solar finance company that developed and financed some of the largest commercial solar rooftop projects in Los Angeles. ReGen successfully received over 3 million dollars in government grants and operates over 6MW of commercial rooftop solar. Before entering the solar industry, Andrew was a design engineer at the UCLA Particle Beam Physics Laboratory and an engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory working on the Mars Science Laboratory exploratory probe. Andrew holds a Bachelor’s degree in Physics from the University of California at Santa Barbara.

Yitzi: have you helped to guide the world towards greater sustainability?

Solar energy is the fastest growing source of renewable energy, and the solar panel market is slated to grow from $24.2 billion in 2014 to more than $10.4 trillion by 2020. Renewable energy is on the rise and with the current state of our politics, the public is unsure how to react or how to contribute. Rayton Solar is a transformative energy startup and the creator of what aims to be the most effective, lowest cost source of renewable energy technology. Rayton utilizes Float-Zone silicon, the highest grade available also used by NASA. Using 50-100x less silicon (the most expensive component of a solar panel), Rayton reduces the cost to manufacture solar panels by more than 60%, and creates panels that are 25% more efficient than the industry standard. Rayton is also the first SEC-qualified equity crowdfunding campaign in the energy and solar sector and is one of only a few offerings qualified total to date.

By using very small quantities of silicon, Rayton Solar can take advantage of float-zone silicon – the highest grade of silicon available today. No other manufacturer has been able to economically utilize float-zone silicon to produce solar panels. Rayton Solar has the capacity to develop 24% efficient solar panels, a significant improvement over the current 19% high-level cell efficiency rate. The increase in efficiency results in a 25% reduction in balance of system costs (installation, racking, maintenance costs, etc.). This method increases efficient adoption of solar panels and dramatically decreases the cost of energy for utility, commercial, and residential use.

Yitzi: Which person or which company do you most admire for their efforts towards sustainability and why?

Tesla. They are solely responsible for creating a new industry - the electric vehicle industry. Large countries like France and China are already banning fossil fuel vehicles, and I believe those actions came a few decades early thanks to the risks taken by Tesla to prove out that the technology works.

Yitzi: Can you please share 5 ways a business can make greater profits by having a sustainable energy plan? Please share a story or example for each, if you can.

1) Through public image - ex: GE wind turbines are used frequently in their marketing.

2) Lower energy costs - ex: better insulating windows will lower an office building's costs on HVAC

3) Solar panels - offset energy costs and in some cases make a profit from selling the extra energy

4) Better environmental safety - ex: British Petroleum spent billions of dollars in repairing environmental damage done by the BP oil spill. Could have been avoided with better safety standards.