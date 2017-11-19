5 Ways Guaranteed to Increase Your Fun Getting Fit

I don’t like exercising.

What do you mean by this statement? “I don’t like exercising.” Often, we mean: “I don’t enjoy the particular type of exercise I think I have to do.”

Well, for one thing, if you don’t like lifting weights in a gym, don’t do it. Alternatively, if you don’t like running, don’t do that. In fact, don’t settle for the elliptical machine if you think it’s a snooze.

It’s not surprising that you want to live a healthy, life. For this reason, it will help if you understand a few essential facts.

To begin with, exercise is any activity that elevates your heart rate and takes your body outside of its normal comfort zone. In addition, exercise does not mean “run on a treadmill for four hours and be miserable.”

Find something to do that you like:

To begin with, look for an activity you look forward to doing. Specifically, look for one that gives you a rush. All in all, there’s probably some activity that will give you the benefits you’re looking for, and that appeals to you. To put it differently, the hardest habit to build is an exercise habit. As a result, it’s a lot easier to keep up if you look forward to it.

Here are 5 ideas for fun exercise choices:

Hate Running (and your knees hurt)? (535 calories for an 11-minute mile) ...

Try Riding a Bicycle (340 calories at a moderate speed of 10 mph)

To begin with, there’s no impact on a bike, so it’s easy on your knees. Further, you get to see the world around you instead of the four walls of a gym. (FitnessTipsBicycle)

Think Hopping Up and Down on a Step is Pointless? (360–714 calories) ...

Try Hula Hooping (420–600 calories)

In particular, hula hooping can burn as many calories per minute as step aerobics, or boot camp. (HulaHoop)

Instead of an Aerobics Class (400 – 551 calories) … Put on Your Dancing Shoes (310 – 552 calories). Not a gym rat? On the positive side, dancing is a great way to get fit. With this in mind, there are many styles; one is sure to appeal to you. For example, you may love Zumba, which blends choreographed footwork and body movements from Latin dances. (DancingIsGreat)

Instead of Swimming (429–600 calories) ...

Take an Aquatic Fitness Class (350–600 calories)

The first thing to remember is aquatic training is not only an activity to turn to if you are injured, overweight or elderly. Further, people of all ages and abilities, including some of the world’s top athletes choose it. Notably, it’s effective as well as fun. (DipIntoFitness)

Instead of Weight Lifting (214 calories) ...

Take a Hike (500 calories)

Working out with weights increases muscle mass and boosts metabolism. At the same time, hiking is a fantastic workout for burning calories in addition to building muscles. To put it differently, you may even forget you are exercising. (CaloriesBurnedHiking)

A year from now you will wish you had started today.

