5 Ways to Boost the Fun at Your Wedding Reception

The wedding day is perhaps one of the most important days of our life and it certainly is something that we are going to remember for a lifetime. Often, we will find ourselves sitting and reflecting on that special day years after it has taken place. There are many different parts of the wedding day to consider but one that is often a highlight is the wedding reception. After all, the wedding is all about the bride and groom but the reception is all about having fun!

Of course, it is not only the bride and groom who are going to remember the wedding reception with a smile on their face, the guests also have the opportunity to do so as well. For many of them, the wedding is a mere formality and the reception is when they actually cut loose and have a good time. If you are interested in providing the best time for your wedding guests, the following 5 suggestions can add a lot of fun to that special occasion.

1. Choose an Incredible DJ - Although there are many highlights that could be considered for the wedding reception, it is always important to put your best foot forward and to choose one that is going to be over-the-top. If you want to have a lot of fun at your wedding reception, the top way to do so is by hiring the best DJ you can possibly hire. They are more than somebody who plays records and occasionally speaks over a microphone, the right DJ is going to set the tone for the entire occasion and they can either make or break the evening.

2. Add Some Live Entertainment - Along with having a DJ, you may also want to consider bringing in some live entertainment. Some people do this in the middle of the activities because they realize it brings a certain element to the party that can add a lot of excitement and energy. For some people, it may be bringing in a Mariachi band and for others, he could even be a harpist. In any case, hiring some live entertainment can help to liven things up and keep the lag from occurring in the middle of the reception.

3. Don't Forget the PhotoBooth - Although there are many opportunities for adding fun to a wedding reception, a photo booth is one that should not be overlooked. Companies like My Boogie Booth not only create a lot of fun but also create fabulous memories that will last a very long time. Be sure to add some costumes to the mix and really allow people to get into the spirit of the occasion. You won't believe what you see when the pictures come your way!

4. Consider the Drinks - Not every wedding is going to be drowning in alcohol, but there is something to be said for allowing the drinks to flow during the wedding reception. One of the reasons why that is the case is because it can take peoples inhibitions down a notch or two and get them out on the dance floor. Of course, you would want to be a responsible host but adding a little alcohol can make a world of difference in the fun department.

5. Add Some Confetti - This is a celebration that you will remember for the rest of your life and what is a celebration without confetti? It certainly does add a lot to the party and when things are really moving on the dance floor, firing off a confetti cannon is going to take things to the next level.