5 Ways to Boost Your Indie Author Brand with Images

There’s only one you. Hear me out, because as an indie author, it’s your strongest selling point, if you play your book marketing cards right.

Every author has written a book. So what sets you apart?

Your brand. Yes, as an indie author you need to think of yourself as a small business and a brand.

And one of the best ways to establish your author brand and cement reader loyalty is through imagery.

Why imagery matters so much

When people hear information, they’re likely to remember only 10% of that information three days later.

However, if a relevant image is paired with that same information, people retained 65% of the information three days later. That’s huge!

Tweets with images receive 150% more retweets than those without.

And Facebook posts with images see 2.3X more engagement than those without images.

Remember, engagement = loyalty, so engagement should always be the ultimate goal for your book marketing.

And here are a handful of ideas for how to use content you already have, and turn it into images that will boost all of your book marketing activities. We also can help you how to sell more books with custom tailored programs and assessments.

Make eye-catching quotes

These can be character quotes, which are fantastic for solidifying their “realness” and reliability, or why we love to hate our villains.

If you’ve written non-fiction they can be inspiring or eye-opening gems of wisdom!

Shine light on your outstanding reviews

Jazz up reviews and get more mileage out of them by turning them into images.

These don’t have to be major industry reviews either, because remember, shoppers on Amazon put a lot of weight into reviews posted by other buyers, same goes for books.

Create some inspirational messages

Inspiration comes to us indie authors in many forms so you can really get creative with this book marketing strategy.

Maybe typical inspirational quotes aren’t your thing and you jive more with humor, that’s totally okay too! I share a mix of both and they always tend to get great engagement.

Sometimes it’s frustrating that something like that gets more attention than a post that links to my blog, but at the end of the day, I have their attention – and that’s what will benefit me long-term.

Share tips and be a thought leader

Tips and bits of wisdom are excellent for solidifying your status as a thought leader and someone your fans and network can come back to help solve their problems.

On the surface this seems more applicable to non-fiction but I know a lot of indie authors that write fiction that also do author coaching, or support organizations, so remember to think outside the box.

Shout special promotions from the rooftops

Back to the stats that prove engagement improves with images, be sure you’re creating something memorable when you have something special to promote.

Maybe it’s a limited time discount on your eBook, or a Goodreads giveaway, or maybe you’re ready to share a sample chapter of your upcoming book!

If you get in the habit of creating images for your book marketing efforts in general, it will become second nature, and I assure you your books and your brand will be more recognizable and you’ll make it more natural for readers to come back for more.

Not sure where to start with this whole creating images thing?

I personally like Canva because even when I don’t have a ton of time, they have thousands of templates that make it easy to quickly customize something.

And they let you choose from a number of common image needs, like a Facebook post, or Twitter header, or blog image. It takes the guesswork out of getting the dimensions right.

If you’re particularly proud of the images you’re creating please share the link to your social account so we can all take a look!