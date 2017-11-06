5 Ways To Build and Maintain Self-Esteem

Do you want to feel confident more often? Do you wish you had more self-esteem? If your answer is yes, then perhaps you could use a slight boost in how you feel about yourself. Below are 5 ways to help you build and maintain self-esteem.

1. Keep working hard toward your goals.

When you might feel uncertain about which direction you’re taking with respect to work, your relationships, or personal growth, remember to keep working hard toward your goals. Persistence day in and day out will ultimately keep your achievements flowing, which can be a good boost to self-esteem.

2. Let yourself feel.

What does this mean? If you’re facing a challenge, don’t hesitate to let yourself feel the range of emotions that might flow through you. Remember, identifying and even wrestling with even negative emotions can drive your personal growth. Don’t dwell on the difficult emotions, however. Focus on the upside of things, but remember to let yourself feel.

3. Attach your goals to something greater than yourself.

When we feel down, the focus might be all too much on ourselves. Attaching goals to a mission greater than you (e.g. volunteering) will help you focus on others and can be a reminder to be kind, respectful and mindful of what others are going through, too. This can be easier said than done, however.

Consider this. A simple gesture such as asking how a person’s day or week went can show that you care. By fostering empathy and kindness for others this way, you can broaden your perspective on your own challenges and in turn grateful for your achievements, opportunities and relationships.

4. Keep practicing self-care.

When you are at a crossroads for how you can help yourself, remember to take care of your body and mind. Practicing self-care might mean a trip to the gym, following a loved recipe or getting a good night’s sleep. Whatever you need, try to generate good habits with respect to self-care to boost your self-esteem regularly.

5. Remember, the future is yours for the taking.

When you dwell on difficulties, past or present, you might lose sight of what the future can bring. Perhaps the future will bring a new friend or addition to your family. Whatever it is, the plentiful positive and bright possibilities are yours for the taking and can help you eliminate doubts or troubles that might limit your self-esteem. Focusing on the bright possibilities of the future can offer tremendous hope, irrespective of what the past holds.