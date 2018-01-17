5 Ways to Develop an Investor’s Mindset

Why is it that success seems to come so easily on some people but continues to elude most? It cannot be attributed to sheer luck alone. As the adage goes, “it’s all in the mind.” This statement cannot be any truer than in the world of investing. Developing the right frame of mind is critical to achieving your financial goals.

Every day, you will hear or read stories about a young entrepreneur who has amassed a massive fortune by investing in the stock market. Or about a single mom who invested her life savings into a small start-up, eventually building a million-dollar company.

Such stories are meant to inspire others, but many can’t help but be skeptical about other people’s success. If you belong to this group, then this is the first sign that something needs to change the way you think. The following are some tips to help you develop an investor’s mindset.

Formulate an action plan

It’s easy to tell yourself to start investing, but it’s silly to do so without a concrete action plan. Your first step should be to educate yourself about the particular market you’re interested in. Do you want to invest in forex? If so, dedicate enough time to master the basics and learn the different strategies so you don’t end up wasting your hard-earned money. According to Collin Tyusm of Cyber Mentors, “Potential online investors become a victim of scams because they lack enough information. Most people who are nowadays attracted to forex trading are novices. This is due to the fact that the industry has become more user-friendly and accessible from everywhere. You can participate regardless of your level of knowledge and experience.”

Create a desire to succeed

Ever noticed how you drag yourself to work yet you suddenly get all amped up upon arriving home to work on your side project? In most cases, the difference in how passionate you are about doing different things boils down to desire. If you have enough desire to succeed, you can forge a clear path toward wealth creation. But if you’re the type of person who feels comfortable trading your time for money and putting food on the table, you will inevitably struggle with taking the first steps toward becoming an investor.

Get support from the people around you

In virtually every industry imaginable, you can find trainers, coaches or consultants working with employees or even the top executives of large companies. Seeking support from others does not have to be viewed as a bad thing. It can be just what you need to gain more knowledge from more experienced individuals in your particular field. Having a mentor guide you throughout the process is beneficial in helping you set realistic goals and taking small steps toward achieving them.

Accept losses

Even the most successful investors have had huge losses in their careers. What sets them apart, however, is the understanding that losses are a part of the investment game. You simply cannot win 100 percent of the time. But if you take the time to do your research, you have a better shot at making informed decisions which boost your chances of growing your money. Consider your losses as an investment in your future success, ensuring that the mistakes you have made will be more than made up by your future decisions.

Take action

Procrastination can very well be the single thing that prevents you from starting your investment career. Nothing will ever happen if you keep making excuses. If you’ve told yourself countless times that “interest rates keep going up”, “I lack the time to learn about financial markets”, or “I should have bought this stock five years ago”, then you better start blaming yourself instead of pointing fingers.