5 Ways to Effectively Use Influencers In Your Marketing Strategy

Digital communication has allowed influencers and the public to connect more easily. In turn, it has made influencer marketing one of the hottest business strategies. Yet the influencer marketing world is still largely unregulated and lacks a centralized marketplace. This Wild, Wild West scenario is difficult for brands to navigate, but with the right tactics, influencer marketing is able to be a source of massive growth for companies.

David Kurzmann, CEO and co-founder of Women’s Best, has built a brand with over 150 million reach and 7-figures in annual revenue. One of his most crucial marketing techniques is influencer marketing. I sat down with Kurzmann to discuss what he sees as the most important lessons to learn for influencer marketing.

1. Look for brand alignment.

Right off the bat, Kurzmann identified brand alignment as the most crucial piece of any campaign. He notes that too frequently organizations run campaigns with popular influencers that do not have the same story as the organization. These campaigns always end up with a negative return of investment and ultimately never takeoff.

Companies need to utilize influencers as a means to talk to the target demographic. Influencers are not a way of expanding that demographics. Rather than looking at who is popular, look at who else your audience is looking at and work with those influencers.

2. Tell a story.

Social media requires content to be engaging and so influencer marketing has to have a central story. Whether the narrative is a product endorsement, a catchy slogan, or a literal storyline, companies need to develop a unique and interesting story that unites both the company and influencer’s brands.

As Kurzmann sees it, brands are better off rotating through a variety of influencers in order to continuously have new storylines. He has worked hard to build an extensive network through influencers who each have a unique aspect to their content and personal brand. This network allows him to routinely post new and unique content, each with a different story than the last.

3. Listen to your customers.

Not only will the results of every influencer campaign tell you whether or not you’ve made a correct choice, but they will also tell you whether or not your customers like the influencers. Firstly, you need to have the data analysis capacities to process information on your content and your audience.

Women’s Best uses Social Blade and Salesforce, which allows them to evaluate the success of every campaign, decide which influencers to work with in the future, and track what influencers their audience follows the most.

Beyond this, add in a survey question in emails and other interactions with customers every so often. This information can offer insight that will improve your brand alignment and lower risk when executing campaigns.

4. Spot rising talent.

Influencer marketing does not need to be expensive. Kurzmann notes how smaller brands are able to work with smaller influencers, but still have similar returns-on-investment. Smaller influencers are drastically cheaper, but also come with a higher likelihood their following is inactive. This just means you will need to work a bit harder to spot micro influencers with strong engagement and unique content styles.

These unique rising stars are perfect for small brands to work with since they are affordable, growing, and profitable. Key metrics to look out for are ratios, comment ratios, comment value, and general content impressions. After sorting through a variety of influencers, you will begin to see who is considered average and who is a rising star.

5. Develop relationships.

Often times, when people approach influencers, they assume (and are often told by the influencers) that the way things work is that the brand writes a large check and receives one sponsored post. This is one of the worst ways to do influencer marketing. Typically, these posts generate very little engagement and do not drive any meaningful benefits for your company.

Instead of thinking short-term and merely attaching an influencer’s name to your company, think of ways to build a relationship with the influencer and make your ambitions their ambitions. Whether this involves offering commissions for referrals, content collaborations, or other forms of symbiosis, workout a situation that keeps your brand working with the top influencers for the long-term.