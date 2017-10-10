5 Ways to Enjoy Cold Brew All Day

Published on Clean Plates

By Isadora Baum

You don’t have to work hard to get us to sip a cold-brew coffee, especially on a hot day. And now that we know coffee can be good for you and there are more times of day that caffeine can be beneficial, we’re all about adding it to meals, snacks and treats all day long.

IN THE MORNING

You’re sipping it anyway, why not tip some cold brew into your morning bowl? “You can add cold brew to overnight oats. Mix about 1/4 cup with 1/4 cup almond milk and 1/2 cup rolled oats,” says registered dietician Isabel Smith. Then, have some fun with add-ins: Top it with sliced banana and almonds, or stir in some peanut butter.

Prefer chia pudding to oats in the a.m.? NYC-based private chef Clare Langanrecommends this recipe: Combine 2 tablespoons chia seeds with 1/4 cup cold brew, 1/4 cup almond or coconut milk, and 1 tablespoon maple syrup. Chill for a few hours or overnight. Sprinkle with coconut, cacao nibs and/or hazelnuts before serving.

Both of the above make 1 serving.

FOR LUNCH OR DINNER

Wake up your protein (sorry) by using cold brew in marinades for steak, chicken or fish.

“When picking the best flavors to pair with steak, try to find flavors that are similar in strength and depth as the beef,” says holistic chef Sarah Russo. “Pairing steak with lighter flavors like citrus and oils are great, but you need stronger and more acidic flavors that enhance the beef and bring your taste buds to a whole new level. Cold-brew coffee is rich in flavor, and its acidic nature makes an amazing tenderizer as well.” Too much acid can be off-putting, but cold-brew is about 60% less acidic than regular coffee, she adds.

How to do it: Dry brine your meat first (soak it in salty, seasoned water to get more flavor), then rub salt on all sides and let it sit for 1 hour. Then, soak in marinade and let sit for up to 4 hours in the refrigerator.

FOR DESSERT

We love a good fruity ice pop–but sometimes it’s fun to mix it up and try one with a more grown-up flavor profile. That’s where cold-brew comes in. Here’s a recipe from registered dietician Natalie Rizzo: Mix 8 oz. cold-brew with 2 tablespoons milk and 1 teaspoon agave nectar. Pour into an ice-pop mold and freeze for at least 2 hours (makes 1). Try adding a bit of texture by tossing in some mini chocolate chips, or use yogurt instead of milk for a tarter taste and creamier consistency.

Or, if you prefer to enjoy your frozen treats with a spoon, add cold brew to your ‘nice’ cream. “’Nice’ cream is essentially frozen bananas blended into an ice cream texture,” Rizzo says. “You can liven up the flavor by adding a splash of your favorite cold-brew to the banana mixture. Start with just 2 tablespoons for 2 to 3 bananas, because you don’t want it to get too runny.”

BIO: Isadora Baum is a writer and content marketer, as well as a certified health coach. She’s written for Bustle, Men’s Health, Extra Crispy, Clean Plates, Shape, and Huffington Post.

