5 Ways to Help Protect Yourself And Your Privacy Online

Have you ever had this happen? You simply MENTION something, maybe a product you’re thinking about getting, and a bit later you go onto social media and BOOM- there are ads targeting that exact thing you were talking about? Freaky, isn’t it? It got me thinking about all the ways that our information is collected on social media sites. I found some great tips for internet privacy safety for Anne Ahola Ward, an internet net and SEO growth scientist.

Anne even says she doesn’t complete all the data that social media services want her to give. She also says that you don’t have to give your legal name, or even birthday if you choose not to. It may feel like you aren’t playing fair, but I wonder if the are playing fair by collecting (Sharing, selling?) your information, and honestly I think anything you can do to protect yourself is a good thing. What are you doing to protect yourself online?