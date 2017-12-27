5 Ways To Increase Your LinkedIn Visibility Using Content.

I recently worked with a client who was a business coach. He wanted to stand out on LinkedIn. He asked me, “How do I get more visibility in the newsfeed, without making it all about “look at me?”

We worked through establishing a profile that was search engine optimised, positioned him as an expert, and facilitated connection and engagement.

We then looked at how he could improve visibility and position himself on LinkedIn by creating his own articles. Displaying his expertise.

At first he was hesitant, but he soon discovered there are a number of advantages to regular posts.

When you consider Expanded Ramblings’ report that there are 30,000 long-form posts created each week, the advantages include:

Posts are permanently attached to your profile. The latest three posts are on your LinkedIn profile page. Your posts are located near the top of your profile – prime profile real estate!

Posts are a great way to educate your audience and share your expertise. They are not about “selling”. As my client was consulting to a specific industry, he could write posts that highlighted his expertise in that particular area.

You can grow your connection base and maintain visibility. Your posts will be visible to your network. When those in your network like, comment or share your posts, you will become visible in their networks too.

LinkedIn posts are searchable within LinkedIn and Google. You can also include “tags”, which means your posts can be found using certain search terms.

In search results, your name, headline, photo and the title of your last two posts are visible. A strategically written post will appeal to your ideal audience.

In addition, Smartbug Media reported that

65% of journalists use social media sites such as LinkedIn to conduct research for stories.

There are 2 key elements to an effective and successful social media content strategy. That is consistency and forward-planning.

If it’s easy, it’s more likely to get done!

A recent survey by the Content Marketing Institute reported that:

“84% of marketers who say they are ineffective at content marketing confirmed they have no documented strategy.”

Here are five steps I use for both myself and this client to help them get more visibility in the newsfeed. In less than 7 minutes a day.

REVISE: Planning and revision is key to maintaining consistency. It also means that if your workload increases or you can’t be at work, your social media campaign continues without you. Remember: Consistency is key!

ROUTINE: Scheduling automated posts allows you to communicate at times when your ideal audience is online. And set a routine. But we all know that social media is meant to be social. You can use scheduling tools but you still need to be putting time and effort into engaging with your audience online. I see scheduling tools as a resource to support your content management. Not replace it.

REVIEW: By measuring data you can make evidence-based decisions on your content management strategy. By reviewing your social media analytics, you will be able to adjust your content to meet the needs of your target audience.

REDUCE: Reduce the amount of content by focusing on quality over quantity. Focus on quality pieces that add value as opposed to volume.

REUSE: If you write a piece of content once look at how you can increase its viability by reusing and re-sharing it.

It’s a bit like Bill Gates once said:

“The first rule of any technology used in a business is that automation applied to an efficient operation will magnify the efficiency. The second is that automation applied to an inefficient operation will magnify the inefficiency.”