5 Ways to Say No: Creating Healthy Boundaries

Written by La Tanya M. Arnold

It’s the last quarter of 2017, and it has been a life-changing year for me. I released my third book and was a featured as a co-author in the acclaimed best-selling book series 20 Beautiful Women Volume 4…all while fighting cancer. But I don’t think I could have done it all if I had not created healthy boundaries.

You must take the good and the bad – that’s the fact of life!

The fact of my life is that it’s been a challenge being diagnosed at age 42 with cancer, a rare form of cancer at that.

The rare cancer I was diagnosed with has fewer than 500 cases per year in the United States. This is the unpleasant truth – I have been challenged by a disease that will require more time and commitment to research.

As my journey as a cancer fighter has begun, I am learning to cope with it along with maintaining healthy boundaries.

Most people have different opinions regarding why and how to create healthy boundaries in their family life, work life, and personal life. And there is no one reason why because boundaries are not one-size-fits-all. It’s a challenge learning to create healthy boundaries and saying “no.” We all have limits to our time and energy that we dedicate to others, not to mention ourselves.

Truth be told, it’s a real struggle to put yourself first. With my new lenses on life, I have no time or energy for unhealthy relationships. During my chemotherapy treatments, I had to say “no” to some family and friends. What I learned is most people have not mastered the art of saying “no” because people have not created healthy boundaries – the alternatives are stressors.

Saying “no” to people is a skill which not everyone has learned. It’s similar to the skills of active listening in which we must use our ears more than our mouths. Here are some suggested approaches you can implement when learning to create healthy boundaries and when you want to say “no.”

1. No, thank you.

2. I am not able to commit to that right now.

3. I understand you really need my assistance, but I am just not able to say yes to that.

4. I am going to say no for now. I’ll let you know if anything changes.

5. No, I can’t do that, but here’s what I can do for you.

I am a firm believer that we need healthy boundaries to have a healthy mindset, well-being, and to keep our mental health in check. I have learned that the best “no” is the one you don’t have to open your mouth to say.

La Tanya M. Arnold is a Best-Selling Author, Rape Crisis Counselor and recognized motivational speaker with over 5 years of experience speaking to the masses from up North to down South. La Tanya’s purpose is to show others sexual abuse survivors that they can move from hurt to healed. Along with reminding trauma survivors that healing is possible and a process.

La Tanya’s survival story is one that’s taboo, uncomfortable and challenging. However, her’s is a necessary story to be shared in this day and age with the entire world about moving from bitter to better and a personal journey of victory over shame.