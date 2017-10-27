5 Ways To Start A Business In China

With the largest population in the world and economy set to overtake that of the United States by 2030, China is an attractive market for business. But not just any business. Get it right in China and you can make a fortune--just ask Procter & Gamble, Unilever, and Coca-Cola. Get it wrong and you can lose a lot of money or even be forced out of the market, like Google and Uber.

Before taking the plunge, Wei Hsu, CEO of INS Global Consulting, recommends that you set up a plan. This involves selecting a location, choosing an entity status, ensuring your documentation is in order and, of course, ascertaining market demand. “Many difficulties can lead to failure in China,” he warns, “that’s why you must carefully consider the different options when entering the mainland.”

To shed a little light on the subject, there are five main ways you can enter the Chinese market, each with unique advantages and limitations. Let’s take a closer look.

1. Use an Employment Services Company

Using a local employment services agency presents an economic way of dipping your toes in Chinese waters, through a low-risk strategy that accelerates market entry. Wei Hsu explains, “through our labor dispatch service, we can remove many of the problems that foreign companies face in the initial stages of entering the Chinese market, such as local administrative and legal requirements, language and, cultural barriers.

Look for a company that acts as a Professional Employment Organization (PEO) and can ensure to find the right talent for your business, as well as taking care of legal issues, employment contracts, immigration for expats, accounting, and so on. Outsourcing professional onboarding will ensure compliance so that you don’t get slapped with a costly fine down the line.

2. Set Up a Sales Office

When it comes to setting up a basic sales office to carry out most commercial activities, you have a lot of alternatives. You’ll need to decide the type of rental agreement, geographic location and office size that work for you, and use the help of a local partner to take care of the red tape. “The main objective of a sales office,” Wei Hsu points out, “is to establish your enterprise in China through a representative that is going to develop your business on-ground.” The representative’s main duty in China is to build and maintain client relationship and increase a company’s commercial operations.

You must have at least one full-time employee on your books, but there is no minimum capital investment and you can decide your monthly management fee according to your budget. A sales office is less risky than setting up a wholly owned subsidiary, but you’ll have limited control, as all payments and labor contracts must be supervised by a local partner. However, the local partner can’t alter the decision making of strategical nor commercial activities.

3. Try a Representative Office

A representative office (sometimes called a liaison office), is one of the lowest risk strategies you can use to experiment in your Chinese operations. As a separate legal entity that represents your company, you can conduct in-country market research, hire limited personnel, gather contacts, promote your company and conduct other operations that don’t generate profit. However, Wei Hsu warns, “there are a lot of operational limitations to this approach.”

Everything carried out by your representative office is limited to secondary business activities and you’re forbidden to engage in profit-making, or signing contracts or bills. Most liaison offices last for a limited time, as their goal is to establish demand and test the market, carrying out research while hiring a limited local staff. Note that the procedure to close a representative office is long and difficult.

4. Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprise (WFOE)

As the name suggests, this option presents a much higher risk, but also higher reward. Companies opening a WFOE will have a stronger commitment to their Chinese operations and demand greater control. This approach allows foreign investors to engage in the widest range of permitted legal activities, establish a long term presence in China, enjoy more freedom over strategy and decision making, and sell China-made products directly to Chinese consumers. You’ll also avoid the 11-12 percent tax on expenses that liaison offices pay.

“Even though you’ll be setting up on your own, you’ll still need local help on the ground to ensure compliance”, says Wei Hsu, as you can only establish your WFOE within a defined business scope open to foreign investment. If the desired industry is not opened to foreign investment, investors can only access that specific industry via the collaboration of a local partner by forming a joint venture.

5. Joint Venture

Several industries are restricted to foreign investment unless companies enter in a partnership with a Chinese partner through a joint venture. Many foreign company also see it as the best way to gain access to local knowledge, contacts, talent, and infrastructure, while sharing the risk. “Using a partner’s network can help you establish good relations and avoid bureaucratic complexities,” says Wei Hsu. Furthermore, some activities in China are highly regulated and the only way to get a foothold is by partnering with a local organization. Unfortunately, though, unsuccessful joint ventures causing rescission of control, conflict of interest and risk of protection of intellectual property, has begun to deter foreigners from taking this path.