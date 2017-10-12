5 Ways to stay Healthy in a Stressful Business World

Whether you are a business owner, freelancer or an employee, you need to stay strong and healthy to be successful in what you do. This is why there is a general belief that health is more valuable than wealth.

Entrepreneurs have lots of business obstacles to overcome as well as crucial decisions to make on daily basis. These call for both mental and physical strength, without which nothing can be achieved. Your success depends greatly on how health and alert you are. Here are 5 things you need to do regularly to stay healthy and fit.

1. Do Regular Morning Exercise

No business venture is completely stress-free; be it an office, construction site or a factory. Being an entrepreneur is generally very demanding mentally and at times physically. There is no better way to prepare for this stress than to engage in morning workouts. These will keep you fit and strong for the day’s tasks.

Dave Smith, a Personal Trainer said that, “Engaging in morning workouts is your all-natural cup of coffee. Morning exercise helps to improve your focus and mental abilities throughout the day. Not only will you feel awake and have more energy after your workout, but your mind will be ready to take on whatever tasks you have lined up for that day.”

2. Watch what you Eat

Have you ever pondered about what you eat daily? Most don’t. Busy individuals tend to snack on quick meals. Anything and everything goes straight into the mouths, without consideration of the effect it'll have on the bodies. No doubt the quality of your food highly determines the quality of your daily output and productivity.

If you want your mind and body to perform at optimal levels, then you need to mind you daily meals. Set reminders on your phone to notify you when it’s time to take a real break and eat a real meal.

3. Go for a Massage

Regular massages keep the body energetic and strong. It keeps you both physically and emotionally strong. Massage can help you maintain flexibility and range of motion by working the muscles, connective tissues, tendons and ligaments, and by stimulating the production and retention of the natural lubricants between the connective tissue fibers.

4. Go for Regular Medical Checkups

One way to know your health status is by going for regular checkups. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, regular health examination can help find problems before they start. If there are any signs of an illness then early detection raises your chances for treatment and cure.

Keep up with the essentials like your blood pressure, sugar levels, cholesterol. However, don’t neglect other medical conditions such as Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD).

According to the Americam Heart Association, PAD affects millions of Americans and often goes undiagnosed by healthcare professionals. QuantaFlo™ System from Semler Scientific makes it easy to perform a reliable test. It aids in the diagnosis of Peripheral Arterial Disease in just a few minutes. QuantaFlo™ (Semler Scientific, Inc.) is a FDA approved digital device that is used as a screening tool to help diagnose patients at risk of PAD.

The truth is we don’t usually know the state of our health when we go through so much stress in our workplaces. A significant number of people discover this when it is too late. To avoid unexpected health challenges, business owners must make the time to go for regular thorough health checkups.

5. Be Safety Conscious

Safety is an important aspect of business. It’s not only your responsibility to protect yourself in workplace, but also maintain the safety of your employees and customers. This is why every business owner should institute safety measures in order to avoid slip and fall accidents which can cause serious injury to the CEO, employees and customers.