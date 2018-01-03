5 Wedding Planning Tips That Will Keep You (+ Your Sig Other) Sane as You Move Out of “Me” and Into “We”

Happy New Year, brideys!! And, a big ol’ Happy New Year to you recently engaged brides-to-be! If you’re reading this post, then I think it’s safe to assume that your sig other planted a shiny rock under your Christmas tree, menorah, kinara, or what have you. Am I right? Yes? Great! Well then, congratulations! And, welcome… Welcome to your new status, your new label, your new position, rank, order, footing, condition (I think that’s my fave!), etc.! Because that is what you are now, bridey, you’re a classification. The world views you differently (like it or not). The moment the word, “yes” slipped from your lips, you lost a little piece of your individuality quickly to be replaced with “we” statements. And, that’s okay, but it’s a big step and you probably need some bullshit-free instructions as to how the hell to get through the next year(ish) unscathed. Yeah? Cool! Here are my top five wedding planning tips that will keep you (and your sig other) sane as you move out of “me” and into “we”.

1. Bridey, sit down (and grab a cocktail). This “tip" is super important, and not just for you, but for those working with you to create the most kickass version of your wedding day. Ahem… Commit to the process or else it won’t work. PERIOD. You know that nothing good ever comes out of half assed, phoned in “work”. Right? And your wedding day is no different. You get what you give. And, if you give very little, then you will receive very little in return. It’s like when you’re trying to lose weight. You can’t expect a successful outcome if you’re not willing to commit to making it happen, right? So, commit to the wedding planning process. And, sometimes that means doing shit you don’t want to do or taking a half day here and there with your sig other to plan details that need to be done during regular business hours. Whatever the case may be, by committing to the process, you’ll save yourself a ton of unnecessary aggravation and stress.

2. This leads me to my next recommendation… Get organized. Get your shit together, bridey. Believe me, I know it’s hard, but it will make you feel better. I’m going to need you to visualize with me for a sec. Imagine a closet. Now imagine this closet full of stuff, with things hanging off of the shelves, items knocked over and tangled, and the floor a mess with garbage. Now picture the closet ads you see from the Container Store. You know, the ones with the clothes hanging just so, the shoes spaced exactly an inch apart and a floor you can see? Which one feels better to you? The cluttered mess of a closet or the clean, neat and organized closet? See where I’m going? Wedding planning will feel better to you if you’re organized, so just do it.

3. Slow down. That doesn’t mean you get to go back to your unorganized, filthy closet. It just means that you don’t have to do your wedding planning all at once. Enjoy being engaged, and go at your own pace. Agree on the date, solidify the venue and hire your entertainment. BREAK + BREATHE. Take a beat and then fill in the blanks. The date, venue and entertainment are the most important (as far as availability), and once those are determined, the rest will fall into place (after the proper research, of course!).

4. A “one-of-a-kind” or “unique” wedding does not exist, so quit trying to make it happen. Because I can assure you with absolutely certainty that it’s all been done already… However, you know what IS one-of-a-kind, bridey? Something personal to you and your sig other that you choose to share with your guests. For example, if you two are enormous Kermit the Frog fans, then rock a green cake with FAB cake toppers and give Kermy favors. Love poetry? Then incorporate it into your vows and even into your menu. Share what is unique to YOU TWO with your guests instead of striving for “being different”.

5. Have fun! It doesn’t have to be all business all of the time. I mean, some of your appointments include tasting piles of cake and entrées and booze. Pretty fucking fantastic, right? So, don’t ruin it with mundane conversation about every single logistical detail of your wedding. Make your selections. Enjoy the food. And, most of all enjoy each other!!