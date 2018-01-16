5 Wonders Not To Miss On Your Next Trip To Moscow

Beloved by travelers for its diverse architectural heritage, rich history, packed schedule of cultural events and a multitude of entertainment options, Moscow has been fondly referred to as the ‘white-stoned capital’ by its residents. The term reflects the fact that in medieval Moscow, most structures (including the Kremlin Wall) were built with gleaming white stone, surely impressing anyone first coming to the Russian capital.

To this day, every street, avenue or boulevard in this centuries-old city boasts wide-ranging examples of grandiose architectural wonders. Here you can travel back to the time of Ivan the Terrible or study the style of the communists - your pick! While exploring the city center, you may be tempted to capture and share these unique sites immediately. Make sure to have a portable WIFI in Moscow on hand to chronicle your adventure and read on for five spots not to miss while you’re there:

1. St. Basil’s Cathedral

(c) Yulia Denisyuk St. Basil’s Cathedral at dusk.

Any iconic portrayal of Moscow would be incomplete without the colorful onion domes of the St. Basil’s Cathedral towering over the Red Square. Built in the 16th century by Ivan the Terrible to commemorate the capture of Kazan town from the Mongol army, the Cathedral is now the most famous architectural site in the city. Legend has it that by the tsar's orders, the main architects were blinded upon completion to prevent them from ever building such a beautiful structure again. Over time, the cathedral with purportedly dark beginnings has turned into a vibrant - and benevolent - symbol of Russia.

2. GUM Department Store

(c) Yulia Denisyuk GUM department store at night.

To the left of the St. Basil’s Cathedral lies another iconic structure of the Red Square, the GUM department store. Although it is the most famous shopping mall in Russia, GUM is much more than that. To many Russians, it serves as a nostalgic reminder of a bygone communist era, when shopping at GUM was the embodiment of prestige. Today, GUM is the place to find luxury global names and up-and-coming Russian brands. Whether you shop there or not, make sure to come by for a stroll around dusk time when the stunning department store lights illuminate and warm up Russia’s central square.

3. Komsomolskaya Metro Station

(c) Yulia Denisyuk Komsomolskaya metro station just before rush hour.

Moscow’s metro is not the world’s oldest (that title goes to London) but it is among the most beautiful. Opened in 1935, it has more than 200 stations and more than 300 kilometers of lines. Many stations feature designs typical to the Soviet era, while others, like the stunning Komsomolskaya station, are decorated in baroque style with rich chandeliers and intricate ornaments adorning the ceiling. If you’re keen to photograph Komsomolskaya, come here early on a weekend morning or during off-peak hours on weekdays. Serving as the connection point to a major transport hub, Komsomolskaya Square, the station is incredibly crowded all other times.

4. Cathedral of Christ the Savior

(c) Yulia Denisyuk Cathedral of Christ the Savior on the northern bank of the Moskva River.

The golden domes of the tallest Orthodox Christian church in the world, Cathedral of Christ the Savior, can be seen from many parts of Moscow. The original church from the 18th century was destroyed during Stalin’s rule and the current structure was erected in its place in the 1990s. Take some time to stand under the impressive central dome of the cathedral while you ponder on the site’s more recent history: the infamous performance of the Russian punk rock band Pussy Riot occurred in 2012 in this exact spot.

5. Zaryadye Park

(c) Yulia Denisyuk A view of the St. Basil’s Cathedral from the Zaryadye Park.

Moscow is often portrayed as a bleak, grey, industrial large city. It is a misconception: there are more than 100 parks within city limits alone. The latest edition to Moscow’s green city line-up is Zaryadye, a new urban park opened in 2017 just a stone’s throw away from the Red Square. In addition to providing a space to relax and enjoy beautiful city views, the park aims to educate visitors about the nature of Russia. Zaryadye is divided into four landscape sectors - forest, tundra, steppe, and grasslands - featuring all of Russia’s climate zones in an area of 78 thousand square meters (that’s an area larger than Madison Square Garden!)

