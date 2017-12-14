5 Years Ago, A Man With A Gun Slaughtered 20 Children. And We Have Done Little About It.

“The reality is that the work doesn’t really start in Congress,” founder Shannon Watts told the new outlet. “That’s where it ends.”

In some states, anti-gun measures have been on the rise. Both New York and Connecticut passed legislation after Sandy Hook that toughened background-check requirements for gun purchases and expanded the firearms covered by assault weapon bans.

But other states have gone in a different direction, passing laws that allow people to carry concealed handguns without a permit. These include New Hampshire, Idaho, Mississippi and West Virginia.

And simply researching gun violence has scientists wary of potential pushback. David Hemenway, director of the Harvard Injury Control Research Center, told Mother Jones that such work comes with a cost.

“There are so many big issues in the world, and the question is: Do you want to do gun research? Because you’re going to get attacked,” Hemenway told the publication. “No one is attacking us when we do heart disease.”

Even something so simple as banning bump stocks ― devices that make semi-automatic weapons function like machine guns and were used by the Las Vegas shooter ― has hit a dead end. Some gun manufacturers promised to suspend sale of the devices, which only caused an increase in demand. And a legislative ban proposed in Congress has stalled after (guess who?) the NRA came out against it.

The first action Congress took on firearm legislation under Trump occurred last week, when the House passed a bill that would require every state ― regardless of its laws ― to recognize another state’s concealed-carry gun permit.

“This vote marks a watershed moment for Second Amendment rights,” the NRA’s Cox said.

Despite his celebratory language, the measure is considered unlikely to make it through the Senate.

Still, perhaps the most sobering fact is this: While stock prices for American Airlines fell 39 percent following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, stock prices for guns skyrocket nearly every time a mass shooting happens.

Five years ago today, 20 children were slaughtered. We keep being told not to talk about gun control, but here’s the truth: We talk about gun control now, or more children die later.