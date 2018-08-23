PARENTING
50 British Baby Name Ideas For Anglophiles

From Imogen and Cressida to Alfie and Jasper.
From royal wedding mania to “Great British Baking Show” fandom, it’s no secret many Americans harbor strong Anglophile tendencies.

And since many American parents draw baby name inspiration from pop culture, favorite foods and other interests, maybe it’s only natural that those who love all things British might choose names for their children that reflect their Anglophilia.

s0ulsurfing - Jason Swain via Getty Images

We’ve compiled a list of 50 British (and British-ish) baby name ideas. While many classic names are popular in both the U.S. and the U.K., others are more well-known across the pond. Below are names commonly used in Great Britain, are associated with famous Brits or that have a distinctly British vibe.  

Girls

Imogen

Cressida

Pippa

Gemma

Poppy

Beatrice

Tamsin

Jemima

Briony

Araminta

Isla

Zara

Freya

India

Verity

Zadie

Flora

Sienna

Georgina

Rosamund

Felicity

Beatrix

Harriet

Cordelia

Jessamine

Boys

Alfie

Finley

Jasper

Albie

Rupert

Alastair

Hugh

Neville

Nigel

Idris

Edmund

Ambrose

Quentin

Alfred

Septimus

Ernest

Tobias

Colin

Felix

Crispin

Hallam

Lionel

Noel

Barnabas

Giles

