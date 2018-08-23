50 British Baby Name Ideas For Anglophiles

From royal wedding mania to “Great British Baking Show” fandom, it’s no secret many Americans harbor strong Anglophile tendencies.
And since many American parents draw baby name inspiration from pop culture, favorite foods and other interests, maybe it’s only natural that those who love all things British might choose names for their children that reflect their Anglophilia.
We’ve compiled a list of 50 British (and British-ish) baby name ideas. While many classic names are popular in both the U.S. and the U.K., others are more well-known across the pond. Below are names commonly used in Great Britain, are associated with famous Brits or that have a distinctly British vibe.
Girls
Imogen
Cressida
Pippa
Gemma
Poppy
Beatrice
Tamsin
Jemima
Briony
Araminta
Isla
Zara
Freya
India
Verity
Zadie
Flora
Sienna
Georgina
Rosamund
Felicity
Beatrix
Harriet
Cordelia
Jessamine
Boys
Alfie
Finley
Jasper
Albie
Rupert
Alastair
Hugh
Neville
Nigel
Idris
Edmund
Ambrose
Quentin
Alfred
Septimus
Ernest
Tobias
Colin
Felix
Crispin
Hallam
Lionel
Noel
Barnabas
Giles