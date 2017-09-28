50 Cent Says Trump Offered Him $500,000 To Help Win Over Black Voters

50 Cent has claimed that he was offered $500,000 to campaign for Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election.

During an appearance on New York Hot 97′s “Ebro in the Morning,” Curtis James Jackson III, aka 50 Cent, was candid with host Ebro about the current president, calling Trump’s election an “accident.” Before that so-called mishap, however, 50 Cent said the Republican contender’s campaign wanted the rapper to help win over black voters.

“Before he got elected, they were having issues with the African-American vote. They wanted to pay me $500,000 as part of the campaign just to make an appearance,” he recalled. “And I was like, ‘Nah, that’s not good money.’”

50 Cent, who made the appearance to promote his Starz series “Power,” has no regrets in turning down the money. In the recording booth with co-hosts Laura Stylez and Peter Rosenberg, he shook his head. “I’m not gonna do that,” he continued. “That’s not worth it.”