50 Photos From 2017 That Show The Power Of Women's Rage

2017 was not an easy year. But, nevertheless, women persisted.

Women, however, did not let up. We marched and protested and wore Handmaids’ robes so the world would know we’re not going to allow such injustices to go on.

To honor these activists, HuffPost rounded up 50 stunning photos of protesting American women and girls that show just how powerful angry women can be. Scroll down to see women persisting, even in the face of overwhelming adversity.