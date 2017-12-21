WOMEN
50 Photos From 2017 That Show The Power Of Women's Rage

Angry women will change the world.

By Alanna Vagianos and Damon Dahlen

2017 was not an easy year. But, nevertheless, women persisted

From the inauguration of President Donald Trump (who has been publicly accused of sexual misconduct by 21 women) to the onslaught of attacks on women’s reproductive health, immigration policies, trans rights and more, this year has been tough as hell.

Women, however, did not let up. We marched and protested and wore Handmaids’ robes so the world would know we’re not going to allow such injustices to go on. 

To honor these activists, HuffPost rounded up 50 stunning photos of protesting American women and girls that show just how powerful angry women can be. Scroll down to see women persisting, even in the face of overwhelming adversity. 

  • NurPhoto via Getty Images
    Women march on International Women's Day in New York City on March 7, 2017.
  • JOSH EDELSON via Getty Images
    A woman has milk poured in her eyes after she was sprayed with a chemical irritant as fights broke out between Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters in Berkeley, California, on April 15, 2017.
  • David McNew via Getty Images
    Demonstrators participate in the #MeToo Survivors' March outside the CNN building on Nov. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
  • Boston Globe via Getty Images
    A woman is arrested during a confrontation on Washington Street following the "Boston Free Speech" rally and counterprotest on Aug. 19, 2017.
  • AFP via Getty Images
    Women activists from Mexico and the United States braid their hair together in a silent demonstration against the immigration policies of President Donald Trump, on the Santa Fe international bridge that connects Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, and El Paso, Texas, on Jan. 20, 2017.
  • Saul Martinez/Bloomberg via Getty Images
    Demonstrators dressed as characters from the Hulu show "The Handmaid's Tale," based on the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name, walk past signage for Trump Plaza during a protest in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Nov. 11, 2017.
  • Mark Wilson via Getty Images
    U.S. Capitol Police remove a woman from a protest in front of the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Capitol Hill, June 22, 2017.
  • PAUL J. RICHARDS via Getty Images
    A woman receives first aid after a car plowed into a crowd of anti-racist demonstrators, killing Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old paralegal, in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Aug. 12, 2017.
  • Jeff Swensen via Getty Images
    Marchers walk during the Black Brilliance Collective: March and Gathering on Aug. 19, 2017, in Pittsburgh.
  • MARK RALSTON via Getty Images
    Victims of sexual harassment, sexual assault and sexual abuse and their supporters protest during a #MeToo march in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on Nov. 12, 2017.
  • Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
    Hoshneara Begun, a Bangladeshi-American woman, wears an American flag hijab as she marches with hundreds of others to protest Trump's travel ban in Washington, D.C., Oct, 18, 2017.
  • JIM WATSON via Getty Images
    Two women with placards sit on a park bench as demonstrators with Casa in Action and Service Employee International Union 32BJ march in protest of Trump's immigration policies in Washington, D.C., May 1, 2017.
  • The Washington Post via Getty Images
    A woman protests in front of the National Rifle Association headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia, July 14, 2017.
  • David McNew via Getty Images
    Vanessa Chairee cries as women call up toward immigrants detained at the Federal Bureau of Prisons Metropolitan Detention Center during the International Women's Day March and Rally on March 5, 2017, in Los Angeles.
  • Carlo Allegri / Reuters
    Women dressed as characters from "The Handmaid's Tale" protest at the exit gate after a campaign rally for Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore in Midland City, Alabama, Dec. 11, 2017.
  • Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
    Thousands of people march through Washington to the White House protesting the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline with members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe on March 10, 2017.
  • Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images
    Protesters participate in a May Day march in Los Angeles, May 1, 2017. Thousands of Americans took to the streets in major U.S. cities to join demonstrations for the rights of workers, women and immigrants.
  • Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
    Mary Arevalo, 29, participates in the International Women's Day "A Day Without a Woman" anti-Trump protest in Los Angeles, March 8, 2017.
  • Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post via Getty Images
    Women's March participant Suzanne Damas of Brooklyn, New York, wears a simple sticker on her forehead to let people know what she thinks of Trump.
  • David McNew via Getty Images
    A girl reacts to hateful speech from street preachers at the #ResistMarch during the 47th annual LA Pride Festival on June 11, 2017, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles and West Hollywood, California.
  • Stephanie Keith / Reuters
    People participate in a Women's March to protest Trump in New York City, Jan. 21, 2017.
  • Stephanie Keith / Reuters
    Kandy Freeman takes part in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Trump Tower in New York City, Jan. 14, 2017.
  • NurPhoto via Getty Images
    A woman cries during the Women's March in San Francisco on Jan. 21, 2017, after Trump's presidential inauguration.
  • VIEW press via Getty Images
    A woman shouts slogans against Trump as activists take part in a Tax Day protest on April 15, 2017, in New York City.
  • Spencer Platt via Getty Images
    A woman is arrested during a pro-immigration rally outside Trump Tower on Aug. 15, 2017, in New York City.
  • ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS via Getty Images
    A woman reads messages on paper cones with electric candles in them at the Washington Monument during a protest against Trump in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 3, 2017.
  • ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images
    Demonstrators hug during protests on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2017.
  • Scott Olson via Getty Images
    Demonstrators protest for higher wages and better working conditions on the 49th anniversary of the murder of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on April 4, 2017, in Chicago.
  • David McNew via Getty Images
    A woman makes a peace sign before a line of police preparing to advance upon demonstrators after a Trump rally at the Phoenix Convention Center on Aug. 22, 2017, in Phoenix.
  • MARK RALSTON via Getty Images
    Victims of sexual harassment, sexual assault and sexual abuse and their supporters protest during a #MeToo march in Los Angeles on Nov. 12, 2017.

