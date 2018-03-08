WOMEN
55 Incredible Photos Of Girls Going To School Around The World

Happy International Women's Day!
By Alanna Vagianos and Damon Dahlen
Lorgina Minguito / Reuters
Young girls wade through water to get to school in Manila, Philippines. 

Every child deserves an education. Unfortunately, young girls and women ― half of the world’s population ― are rarely given the same opportunities as boys to learn, study and succeed.

Globally, 65 million girls are not in school. Out of the 774 million people who are illiterate around the world, two-thirds are women. There are 33 million fewer girls in primary school than boys. And education really does save lives: If every woman around the globe had a primary and secondary education, childhood deaths would be cut in half

To celebrate International Women’s Day this Women’s History Month, HuffPost rounded up 55 photos of girls going to school around the globe.

The photos feature girls of all ages from Nigeria, Syria, Pakistan, France and more getting an education. Whether they’re walking to school with friends or excited about learning something new in class, these photos are proof that all children should have the right to get an education, no matter their gender.

  • 1 Russia
    Getty Images
    School girls attend a lesson at a school in the Tatar village of Belozyorye in Mordovia, Russia, on Feb. 1, 2017.
  • 2 India
    Getty Images
    Indian Muslim girls recite the Koran at the Madrasatur-Rashaad religious school in Hyderabad, India, on June 19, 2017. 
  • 3 Japan
    Getty Images
    School girls walk home at Ebisu district in Tokyo, Japan, on Sept. 4, 2017. 
  • 4 Zimbabwe
    Raphael Huenerfauth/Photothek/Getty Images
    A young schoolgirl listens to a concert at the Glen Forest Development Centre on December 3, 2012, in Harare, Zimbabwe.
  • 5 Yemen
    Reuters
    Girls attend a class at their school (damaged by a recent Saudi-led air strike) in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen, on Oct. 24, 2017. 
  • 6 Sri Lanka
    Reuters
    Schoolgirls stand in front of the stock display board during their visit for an education program at the Colombo Stock Market in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Nov. 24, 2017.
  • 7 Syria
    Reuters
    Girls attend a war safety awareness campaign, given by Civil Defense members, inside a school in the rebel-held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria, on May 2, 2017.
  • 8 Philippines
    Lorgina Minguito / Reuters
    A woman accompanies some students as they wade in the shallow part of a rocky beach to their school to attend the first day of classes in Sitio Kinabuksan, Kawag village, Subic, Zambales Province, north of Manila, June 1, 2015.
  • 9 Somalia
    SIMON MAINA via Getty Images
    Pupils walk on September 10, 2013, inside the Gambool high school in the Garowe region, Somaliland. The school is a project funded by the European Commission and has the capacity for 1,750 pupils, both boys and girls.
  • 10 Gambia
    Thierry Gouegnon / Reuters
    Two school girls walk up Kairaba avenue in Banjul, Gambia, Jan. 24, 2017.
  • 11 India
    Jonas Gratzer/LightRocket/Getty Images
    Children sit on the ground with a temporary roof to protect them against the strong sun in a small village called Bilwadi in the state of Rajasthan. The children who come from nomadic families are 6-14 years old and are taught mathematics as well as reading and writing in Hindi. This photo was taken on Oct. 29, 2014.
  • 12 Hong Kong
    ANTHONY WALLACE via Getty Images
    School students walk down a street in Hong Kong on July 4, 2016.
  • 13 Iraq
    Getty Images
    Two schoolgirls at a school in West Mosul, Iraq, on Aug. 2, 2017.
  • 14 Russia
    Getty Images
    Children with schoolbags near a shoe stall in the settlement of Teriberka on the Arctic coast of north-west Russia, on April 27, 2017.
  • 15 Brazil
    Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images
    Girls attend a class at a school in the forest in Xapuri, Acre State, in northwestern Brazil, on Oct. 8, 2014.
  • 16 South Africa
    Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters
    School girls walk past riot police standing guard outside Hillbrow magistrate court during an appearance of students who were arrested during a protest demanding free education at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, Oct. 12, 2016.
  • 17 Ethiopia
    Getty Images
    Young girls line up to enter the primary school in Sheno, Ethiopia, on Oct. 18, 2017. 
  • 18 Afghanistan
    Sham Marai/AFP/Getty Images
    Afghan schoolgirls board a bus in Qara Zaghan village in Baghlan province on May 7, 2013.
  • 19 Palestine
    Getty Images
    Palestinian schoolgirls wait for a bus that will take them to school outside their home in Gaza City on Sept. 7, 2017.
  • 20 Russia
    Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP/Getty Images
    High school graduates celebrate the last day of their classes in Moscow's Red Square on May 25, 2011.
  • 21 Germany
    Konzept Und Bild/Ullstein Bild/Getty Images
    Students of the 7th and 8th classes swimming during a school triathlon on June 19, 2010, in Berlin, Germany.
  • 22 Haiti
    Thony Belizaire/AFP/Getty Images
    Brazilian UN peacekeepers distribute juice and crackers to students at the Immaculate Conception School Feb. 6, 2013, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
  • 23 Kenya
    AFP via Getty Images
    Two schoolgirls walk toward a commuter train in Kikuyu, Kenya, on Sept. 13, 2016. The railway in Kenya has a long history, with the British laying the country's first rail in 1896.
  • 24 Iran
    Ahmed Jadallah / Reuters
    Schoolgirls walk down the street in former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's birth village of Aradan, east of Tehran, March 12, 2008.
  • 25 England
    Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
    Withington Independent Girls School students celebrate getting good grades on their A Level exams on August 15, 2013, in Manchester, England.
  • 26 Morocco
    FADEL SENNA via Getty Images
    A Moroccan girl walks to the school in Taghzirt, an isolated village in the el-Haouz province in the High Atlas Mountains south of Marrakesh on March 4, 2016. 
  • 27 Central African Republic
    Getty Images
    High school girls walk in the city of Birao in the Central African Republic on Dec. 21, 2017.
  • 28 Spain
    Marcelo Del Pozo / Reuters
    Schoolchildren wearing costumes walk during a school excursion to a permanent exhibition at Velazquez research centre in Seville, May 11, 2009.
  • 29 Philippines
    Reuters
    A girl cries while looking for her mother during the first day of classes at the Rosauro Almario elementary school in Manila, Philippines, on June 5, 2017. 
  • 30 South Korea
    Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images
    Students take the annual Scholastic Aptitude Test at the Poongmun high school in Seoul on November 13, 2014. 

