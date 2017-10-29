5th ANNIVERSARY of SANDY: LESSONS IGNORED TO OUR PERIL!

As we remember the fifth anniversary of Hurricane Sandy in New York and New Jersey, Americans in the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Texas and Florida, are beginning the process of rebuilding, largely without electricity, without safe drinking water and without basic sanitary and health conditions, while too often and too many are still literally fighting for their lives.

And around the world, millions of people know firsthand the destructive force of flooding. From the United States, to India, China, the Philippines, and beyond, deadly and more costly floods are becoming routine. There are lessons that should have been learned since Sandy, but have been ignored to the peril of millions of people. To prepare for certain flooding at ever increasing levels and costs, it is critically important for our very lives and for our properties to distinguish the different and primary causes of flooding.

A year ago, with the terrible flooding of Hurricane Matthew, the internationally respected sea level expert John Englander, wrote a short post, “Hurricane Matthew Illustrated the 5 Forms of Flooding.” http://www.johnenglander.net/sea-level-rise-blog/hurricane-matthew-illustrated-the-5-forms-of-flooding/ Mr. Englander has become known globally as one of the few experts who can provide complex and critical information in a clear and understandable manner, while remaining doggedly committed to the latest science combined with on the ground exploration of the deteriorating conditions from Greenland to the Antarctic. He is also the only person who foresaw a major catastrophic storm slamming Atlantic City and New York City, exactly a week before Sandy.

Yet, from Houston to Jacksonville, few were prepared for a repeat of such serious damage this year despite clear evidence that flooding is the new “norm” rather than the exception. The reality is that we have to be prepared for unusual extremes of flooding, likely to be more deadly and frequent.

Five Ways that Flooding can occur are:

Coastal Waves and Storm Surge – Classically, hurricanes hitting the coast cause massive coastal erosion as demonstrated by Sandy. Even worse than the big waves and high water levels at the coast is the water that gets trapped and piles up even higher inside waterways, bays, and rivers, where the land is often lower than at the beach.

Record Rainfall – Obviously, heavy rainfall causes direct flooding, and can occur far inland even without a storm system. The warming ocean is now causing truly extraordinary amounts of rain. During Harvey’s hit on the Houston area, 40 inches of rain fell in four days, setting a new record. According the US National Climate Assessment, rainfall is increasing about ten percent a decade, which is the result of warmer oceans and more evaporation.

Runoff –Water might run down to a lower street, even in a relatively flat city, or down a steep valley, or travel downstream hundreds of miles in a river. Runoff can create many times the original depth of the water, thus causing far worse damage than the original rainfall. Runoff needs to be seen as a separate type of flooding so proper prevention strategies can be created.

Extreme High Tides or “King Tides”-- Extending far beyond the routine daily high tide mark, these tides follow the cycle of the moon and sun. They are extremely predictable years in advance--actually to the minute and height for each specific location--which means there is no excuse for not preparing for them. They are now causing greater flooding because they are raised higher by the fifth form of flooding, Sea Level Rise.

Sea Level Rise – is much slower than the other four flood factors, though it raises each of them even higher. As Mr. Englander pointed out in his now legendary book, High Tide On Main Street: Rising Sea Level and the Coming Coastal Crisis, a key difference is that rising sea level is permanent; there will be no diminishing this rise as the glaciers melt and the surface temperature of the planet warms. The previous four kinds of flooding are temporary, although extremely dangerous and destructive, often receding in hours thus making possible pumping out the water to recover and rebuild. Not the case with the inexorable rising sea level. There are no pumps large enough to pump out the oceans or levees strong enough to hold back the oceans.

Superstorm Sandy was such a disaster because of the size of the storm system, roughly a thousand miles in diameter, pushing a huge ocean surge onto the Jersey shore and into New York harbor, going higher up in the waterways and bays including the Hudson River. Sandy was made worse because it hit during an extreme high tide. And because sea level was more than a foot higher than a century earlier, the destruction was multiplied.

So what should we have learned from Sandy, and Matthew, and now Harvey, Irma, and Maria to guide us to prepare properly for future flooding?

The ocean is warmer, about one and half degrees Fahrenheit over the last century. Scientific data makes clear that the heat will rise for decades regardless of our success in slowing the greenhouse gases and climate change. Even if we stopped all carbon emissions today, the warmer temperature is already baked into the oceans, and getting warmer all the time. There is no way to cool such a massive body of water, which covers over 70% of our planet. The fact is simple: sea level rise is unstoppable. Heat melts ice. The oceans now store vast amounts of heat.

So our planet is going to continue to warm even if we take all the mitigating actions to try to reduce the warming from becoming catastrophic. Aside from all the confusion, rhetoric and propaganda, there are several facts and realities we must accept and quickly adapt to.

With my decades of work on ocean policy and my exploration below the surface of the seas, I am convinced by first hand experience and the overwhelming consensus of scientists that there are three effects directly due to warmer oceans that are absolutely certain for the coming decades.

More moisture in the air, coming down as extreme precipitation, either rainfall or snow. Record-breaking rainfall and flash floods are now routine events all across the United States and worldwide. Yet despite increased rain in many areas, there are severe decreases in rainfall in many areas of the world. Widespread drought is already here. Shortages of food caused by both drought and seeds unable to withstand the higher temperatures are a critical problem in Sub-Saharan Africa for example. Quite simply historic weather patterns can no longer be expected—or predicted.

Abnormal storm patterns such as Sandy, Harvey, etc. Weather is always varied. Yet we know that the basic energy and path of storms is related to ocean and atmospheric currents. The high altitude jet stream is acting strangely with the frequent “polar vortex” phenomena. Though too early to be definitive, the Atlantic Gulf Stream is showing signs of slowing down and re positioning.

A warmer planet means less ice on land–glaciers and ice sheets–which will raise global sea level to heights that have not occurred in over a hundred thousand years. That was the last time sea level was higher than present, obviously a natural event back then. Sea level then ultimately reached roughly twenty-five feet higher than it is presently. But in our era, the warming and melting are happening much faster, faster than any of the computer models predicted. It now looks like that sea level will rise between 3 and 9 feet this century--and certainly more the next.

Please read the piece I posted on the increasing dangers in the Arctic due to more icebergs than ever before: http://www.huffingtonpost.com/peter-emerson/cruise-ships-and-icebergs_b_12093802.html

The only real solution is ADAPTATION, moving to higher elevations and/or relocating inland. And most certainly, building on higher elevation. Too many individuals, cities, states, countries are betting on minimal change over the next decades, when responsible and logical planning would have us looking at immediately adapting our coastal cities, from infrastructure to our economies at the local, state and federal levels. And engaging as much of the world’s countries and peoples in this unavoidable adaptation.

Almost certainly there will be more Sandys and many more floods and hurricanes that will decimate coastal cities around the United States and its territories as well as countries around the world. Pumps and higher levees by themselves are not the lasting solution. Even the Dutch, with a thousand years of coastal defense experience, have come to recognize that there are limits to what can be defended in the face of inexorable sea level rise.

The facts of a warming ocean are irrefutable, yet still debated, and worse denied. This is dangerous, very dangerous because critical decisions and policy prescriptions desperately needed to avert an all out global catastrophe are delayed or kicked down the proverbial pathway for others to deal with.

We are beyond the stage of mitigation; we now need to adapt. Of course, we should still seek to increase our reliance on solar, wind, hydro etc, but these alone will not stop the heating of the planet, or the rising of the seas. We need to recognize that in an era of rising sea level, extreme rainfall, and higher high tides, and with more severe storms, adaptation across all disciplines from architects, to engineers, to planners is necessary.

While the National Flood Insurance program needs be adapted to fit today’s reality, it is not the answer. In fact, it is now putting thousands of lives in jeopardy by denying the inevitable destruction that will occur again, and again.

In a vey rare, but very welcome bi-partisan effort, U.S. Senators Tim Scott (R-SC) and Brian Schatz (D-HI)—one of this country’s smartest strategic thinkers and doers--have introduced the Repeatedly Flooded Communities Preparation Act, which will ensure better protection for communities that have been repeatedly flooded. These repetitive property losses contribute to nearly half of the National Flood Insurance Programs' (NFIP) $25 billion debt and make up nearly 30 percent of the claims it pays, while representing just one percent of total NFIP policies. The Repeatedly Flooded Communities Preparation Act asks local leaders to proactively mitigate against flood risk rather than taxpayers paying to rebuild the same properties over and over again.

Also many elected officials believe that the next supplemental disaster funding bill should provide money for cities and towns on the coast to make them more resilient.

And we must accept that NOT every home, building, village, town or city can be defended against flooding and sea level rise. There is the concept of managed retreat, thoughtfully abandoning certain low-lying areas to save lives. We need to have open and honest discussions at all levels about what we do, and how. The reality is that with higher sea level, heavier rainfall, and more and more powerful storms we cannot safely live in all the coastal areas that we do today. That may apply to South Florida, parts of Cape Cod, San Francisco Bay – in fact to hundreds of places here and internationally.

No government can indemnify us against a rising sea and increasing rainfall. We need to build smarter. And this means adapting our insurance policies, adapting our building codes, adapting our infrastructure, adapting our financing practices, even adapting some of our legal constructs to provide new frameworks. We are in a new territory with no blueprints for how best to adapt.

Sandy, Harvey, Irma, and Maria are screaming a question at us: Are we wiling to take action and adapt to the new extreme weather, the increased flooding and the ever-rising sea level? Or will we still be debating these facts as we are carried out to sea and our homes are swept away? But humans have been and are a very resourceful species. May it continue to be so.

Peter V. Emerson has been an ocean policy expert and ocean explorer for over four decades. He advised Senator Edward M. Kennedy on the creation of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency. President Carter appointed Peter to the National Advisory Committee on Oceans and Atmosphere; (NACOA). And he served on the NOAA transition team for President-Elect Obama.

Mr. Emerson served as a senior advisor to Captain Jacques Yves-Cousteau and the President of the Cousteau Society. And he has been an advisor to the world-renowned scientist and explorer, Dr. Sylvia Earle, the University of North Carolina Marine Science Program, and the Aquarius Management team. Peter was elected to The Explorers Club and the American Academy of Underwater Sciences. He served on the Board of Directors of Ocean Futures, the diving industry's foundation, and served on the Advisory Committee for the New York Aquarium.