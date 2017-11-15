6 Critical Skills Every Kid Can Learn From Being on a Debate Team

Should every kid be in a debate club? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Sabrina Ali, Former college debate team president, on Quora:

I don’t think every kid should be in a debate club for the reasons Marc Bodnick points out, but I do think most school-age kids would benefit from some focused and prolonged exposure to debate because they’ll learn:

How to structure arguments – this is important in many contexts (school, jobs, social settings). Being persuasive is important and can be learned. School-age kids are also learning how to write academically, and the skill of learning how to structure an argument dovetails nicely with this.

– this is important in many contexts (school, jobs, social settings). Being persuasive is important and can be learned. School-age kids are also learning how to write academically, and the skill of learning how to structure an argument dovetails nicely with this. How to defend positions that they disagree with – most people don’t have to do this too often in real life, but it’s an interesting skill. Debate definitely teaches you how to look at all sides of an issue before jumping to conclusions.

– most people don’t have to do this too often in real life, but it’s an interesting skill. Debate definitely teaches you how to look at all sides of an issue before jumping to conclusions. Idea generation – how to think of and develop lots of ideas quickly (this is more true in extemporaneous formats).

– how to think of and develop lots of ideas quickly (this is more true in extemporaneous formats). Research skills – how to dive into multiple sides of a topic, in-depth (this is less true in extemporaneous formats). This allows kids to be really fluent in a controversial topic (for example: death penalty, gun control…), and they can talk about it even outside of the debate setting too.

– how to dive into multiple sides of a topic, in-depth (this is less true in extemporaneous formats). This allows kids to be really fluent in a controversial topic (for example: death penalty, gun control…), and they can talk about it even outside of the debate setting too. Conflict and confrontation – students will be explicitly told they are wrong, and they’ll explicitly tell other students that those students are wrong, all in a structured and intellectual setting.

– students will be explicitly told they are wrong, and they’ll explicitly tell other students that those students are wrong, all in a structured and intellectual setting. Public speaking/“extrovert skills” – maybe less true in a more informal classroom debate format, but debate is generally a good way for introverts to practice “extrovert skills.” A lot of competitive debaters are actually introverts, which surprises many non-debaters. Because debate is structured and has rules for when you can and must speak, it allows people who are often quieter and wouldn’t randomly speak up in a social situation to be more expressive.