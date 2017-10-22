6 Emergency Essentials You Need To Add In Your Survival Kit ASAP

Upon hearing the news about Hurricane Irma directly hitting the Florida Keys where our boat was docked, Jonathan and I were really anxious. I have never been that scared my whole life-- I was scared for S/V Empress and our lives.

We were both really panicky and our minds are clouded. We wanted to believe that it isn’t real, we were in denial at first. But there are really some unavoidable situations like this. We can’t be in denial for so long.

We have a Survival Kit ready. I kept on looking at it and I knew that there are some things missing. I’m just not quite sure what it was at that time. So we just proceeded with the mandatory evacuation with all our things and our Survival Kit.

Looking at the situation before the hurricane, talking to our neighbors who have lost their homes, and looking into the gravity of the damage that the hurricane caused, I carefully observed and recorded things that should be inside your Survival Kit aside from food, water, first aid kit, paracord, and the typical flashlight.

Remember, it’s always better to be ready than sorry!

This is always charged up and ready to go when you need it. It comes with USB and Micro USB so you can amp up your charge even when the wall outlets are out. It likewise has a bigger battery capacity which provides up to 8 hours of powerful light or 8 hours of radio time on just a single charge. You can also send out an SOS Alarm in case of emergency and listen to the AM/FM/NOAA Radio to keep yourself informed on latest weather reports when there are blackouts.

While Jonathan was driving for the mandatory evacuation, we just wanted to have a good music to clear our heads out. It was tough that time and the only things you can hear on the radio are about the Hurricane. It’s important to listen to it of course, but there are times we just wanted to relax for a couple of minutes in the middle of the chaos.

With this gadget, audio can be streamed via electronic devices (both Bluetooth-enabled and ordinary) or insert a USB driver flash. Comes equipped with a high-contrast digital screen to display frequency, car battery or load current (Very helpful! You wouldn’t want anything else to go wrong in crucial times like this). As an added bonus it comes with 2 extra USB ports to charge your device simultaneously. The most convenient, easy and beautifully designed hands-free transmitter yet.

What we absolutely love about this product is that it has five light modes-- three brightness levels, strobe, and an SOS function. The light is likewise zoomable which you can be very helpful in various scenarios. (Who knows?? Danger could be approaching from a distance!) It also has the highest water resistant level of IPX-6 which allows it to work despite the heavy rain.

This solar battery charger is unlike other no-battery solar panel chargers in the market-- they adopted a built-in 8000mAh battery which can be recharged within 4 hours under strong sunlight OR by USB Charger. So you don’t have to worry if the weather is bad or if the sun is down, your mobile phones or tablets can still be charged up. It is IP63 water-resistant and is housed in a dustproof canvas.

Due to the mandatory evacuation, we headed straight to our friend’s house whose home became our refuge in those difficult times. We needed our laptops so bad but the battery is drained! We don’t even know where the charger is among the pile of our packed things so we had no choice but to look in every single bag. This led me to the conclusion that you really need to have a laptop charger in your Survival Kit. You might think this is too much but believe me, you might need it.

This charger is perfect for traveling or to keep in the house, office or in your Go Bag. It is compact and has fast charging capabilities which make it perfect for your laptops. It is compatible with your Nexus 5X / 6P, LG G5, Pixel C, Samsung W700, MacBook 2015 / 2016, Mate Book, HP Spectre, Moto Z and more. Have I mentioned that the quality is beyond excellent too?

This is my absolute favorite and we have it in every corner of our boat! For just $16.99, you can have this portable light which you can clip on any hard surfaces to keep your hands free and let you do other important things, especially in a dire situation. It emits natural and evenly dispersed bright light. The rotatable gooseneck allows you to cater to different lighting request. You can also choose from high/low brightness and warm white/daylight white/cool white light color.