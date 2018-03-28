6 Fired At Howard University For Misconduct Involving Need-Based Tuition Funds

Howard University President Wayne Frederick confirmed Wednesday that financial aid officials had misappropriated funds earmarked for low-income students for nearly a decade.

The announcement came one day after an anonymous blogger accused university officials of abusing funds amounting to around $1 million in a now-suspended Medium post.

Six university employees have been fired, Frederick said. He did not reveal how much financial aid had been misappropriated.

The Medium writer alleged that Frederick had been aware of the scandal since at least May 2017. Seemingly corroborating that account, Frederick said after he first learned about the alleged misconduct in December 2016, he commissioned an outside auditor to look into it, leading to a May 2017 audit report.

The auditor found that university grants were given to employees who also received tuition discounts between 2007 and 2016, resulting in payments that well exceeded the cost of attendance.

“An investigation of individual employee actions was completed in September 2017 and as a result, six employees have been fired for gross misconduct and neglect of duties. We will refer this matter for criminal prosecution, as appropriate,” Frederick said in the statement.

Frederick added he reported the problem to the Department of Education in July. A Department of Education representative did not immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment.

The Medium blogger cited an unnamed student whistleblower who once worked in the financial aid office and noticed irregularities in grant dispersals. According to the post, a different student employee at the financial aid office allegedly received more than $400,000 in financial aid awards over four years.

The news sparked an outpouring of anger and frustration from Howard students and alumni, with many asking why it took so long for action to be taken.

Crazy how many students have been forced to leave the university bc they lost their scholarships out of nowhere or found random balances on their account just for Howard administration to give themselves illegal payouts — Katiana 😊 (@kaaaatttt__) March 28, 2018

Juan McFarland, a senior at Howard involved in the student group HU Resist ― which aims to hold administrative officials accountable ― told HuffPost he was “disappointed but not surprised” to learn about the misappropriation of funds.

″We’ve had suspicions about mishandling of funds based on how many people always never received their financial aid on time,” McFarland said, “and also based on how many fees were added to our accounts out of nowhere.”

The Tyrone Hankerson situation upsets me to the core bc there has been MANY times during my dealings w/ Howard I sat up at night & cried HARD bc financial aid played w/ my livelihood. Yet, dude got a smooth $430K w/o being noticed. I want reparations. 🗣 — bonita applebum (@Bruh_SheAPoodle) March 28, 2018

“The energy on campus is really high,” he said, adding that more of his classmates have been motivated to demand change at the school.

Wayne confirms that the information is true. But never did he, once, think about telling us about how OUR money was being stolen!! #StudentPowerHU https://t.co/NcBiqjkpF9 — Juan Demëtrixx☭ (@NonHispanicJuan) March 28, 2018

The university has been plagued by a series of administrative issues, leading to mistrust between administrators and swaths of the student body.

Frederick was slammed on campus last year for taking meetings with the Trump administration that some saw as a betrayal in light of the president’s past comments about black Americans. In January, school officials postponed classes for more than a week over heating system problems. Earlier this month, Frederick prompted criticisms over his response to a student who emailed him with deep concerns about whether she would be able to secure a spot in university housing ― an reportedly scarce resource. Frederick had told the student her “tone and tenor” was “inappropriate.”

HU Resist demanded a number of specific fixes in a letter to Howard administration this week. The group is specifically calling for Frederick and the school’s board of trustees to step down, and it would like students to have more say in administrative affairs.

In response to the financial aid scandal, Howard plans to implement several new accountability measures. These include greater transparency in how much aid is awarded, increased oversight of the financial aid office and enhanced training for financial aid employees.