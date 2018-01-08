A new year provides incentive for new habits. BUT- be aware. It’s really easy to commit to something in your mind and not follow through. Remember how fast 2017 came and went? Today is the day to follow through with your promises for more health practices in 2018. You can make a BIG impact on your health from some of the smallest and easiest of routines. How so? Giving you life in the form of: better mood, relaxation, increased focus, and the ability to get it all done- and everyone wants that. Here are 6 healthy things you should do at work today (and then repeat the next day) because you own your 2018:

Chair Yoga

Your butt and your chair have a great relationship, they see each other every day. However, this sedentary lifestyle puts you at risk for too many chronic diseases. “A lot of professionals feel a pressure to stay at their desks to be industrious and/or avoid being the weirdo doing laps around the office. Give everyone an opportunity to opt-in to movement by instituting regular stretch breaks throughout long meetings” says Washington DC based registered dietitian Emily Braaten. Combat physical inactivity by practicing chair yoga each day. Fan pose is a great way to start the day, or a meeting: Sit forward toward the edge of your seat, reach both arms back, straighten your arms, and lean forward with your chest, pressing your shoulders back gently. A daily practice offers all kinds of mental and physical health benefits.

Activate Your Sense of Smell

Make it seasonal and experiment with different scents, from peppermint to coconut. Applying scented lotion each day is a quick and easy calming technique which your skin will thank you for. Lotion helps to seal in moisture, especially when dealing with dry, colder air. Dry skin is usually not a serious health problem, but it can produce complications, such as chronic eczema (red patches) or bleeding from fissures that have become deep enough in the skin. If lotion is not an option but you still want the aromatherapy, registered dietitian Alyssa Cohen suggests “using a diffuser with essential oils such as lavender”.

Get Comfortable

Get creative with your comfort and don’t be afraid to make a few bold moves when you can. “First, if you're going to be stationary for a good amount of time, take off your shoes. You want to keep the blood flowing to the lower extremities to promote better blood pressure and motor control. Wiggle your toes- try moving just the big toe for a bonus- and slowly move your ankles in both circular directions for a minute at a time” suggests Mike Clancy, a New York City based fitness and nutrition expert. Less aches and pains is a huge benefit that helps you get through the day, and be more productive.

The Midday Visual Affirmation

“Exercising your brain is just as important as your lunchtime gym session” says Parisha Smith, co-founder of The Positivity Charge, a Philadelphia based wellness retreat. As we continue to experiment with self love techniques new research shows us that brain exercises are very rewarding, especially when we focus on the future. Start by drawing a picture of what you envision your day to look like, or even a particular outcome of a task that you are working on. This technique allows you to connect your ability with your focus, and your brain will back you up on your goals.

Express Your Feelings

A little stress goes a long way in the body. It is widely known that when you are stressed, your body releases adrenaline, increasing your heart rate to assist in dealing with the stressor. Part of managing this response is to get in the habit of turning it off. “Express your feelings in the moment. Do not allow anger and disappointment to build up inside you. Say what you feel clearly and respectfully. It will free you” says Beverly Hills, CA based family and relationship psychotherapist Dr. Fran Walfish.

Get An Office Stepper

Evaluate what fitness devices you currently have in your office. Are you using them as much as you would like? Having a few things on rotation can help break up the monotony of your day. Keep your yoga mat, weights and fitness trackers handy, but add in an office stepper. “Office stepping devices can easily slide underneath the desk and out of sight when not in use. It is inexpensive, near-silent and can be used while sitting or standing. The movements of the device replicate similar movements to walking” says New York City based RN, Rebecca Lee. One study shows that a stepping device can lead to a weight loss of up to 44 lbs per year if sitting is replaced for just 2 hours a day.