Lay the pork out on a paper towel, dab it dry on all sides, then sprinkle it with kosher salt and black pepper.

Add the saffron to the white wine to allow the color and flavor to infuse the wine.

Get a large sauté pan very hot, with just a thin layer of olive oil. Carefully place the pork in the hot pan to sear. You may need to do two rounds of searing because you want to make sure one piece of pork isn’t touching another piece in the pan: they’ll get a better golden brown color this way.

When all the pork is seared, transfer it to a stockpot or large saucepan. Add a little chicken stock to the sauté pan you used to sear the pork. This will deglaze the pan, making your cooking liquid that much more flavorful.

Add all the chicken stock to the pot with the pork, and add the tomatoes and white wine/saffron mixture as well.

Set the pot on medium-high heat to bring the liquid to a simmer, then cover the pot and lower the heat to maintain a low simmer. Continue to cook for 3 to 4 hours.

When the pork is done, you should be able to easily smash it against the inside of the pot with a wooden spoon or fork.

Remove the finished product from the heat of the stove and allow it to cool to room temperature. Once it’s cool, use your fingers to break up the chunks of pork into smaller strands, then stir in the Calabrian chiles.