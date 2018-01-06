6 mind changing benefits of lifting weights

Many people tend to think about how lifting weights just build a body, but it runs a little deeper than just lifting weights for the muscles of the body. What about your mind? For that’s the first muscle in line you have to train to even to get yourself moving in the gym. Therefore, here are six benefits when it comes to lifting, and they are:

1) Mental Focus

When strength training, it demands your energy and your full undivided attention if you expect to make it through with desired results. You must concentrate and see that lifting weights requires planning. By expressing your hard work through the movement of the body, you will notice how that same hard work can be applied elsewhere.

2) Self Discipline

There are those that want it quick, but the quicker it comes, the faster it goes. To build an aesthetically pleasing body takes time. Along with the beauty of appearance comes better performance as you practice, which can also betime-consuming. Once you understand discipline, which is knowing you got to do what must do even if you don’t want to, you'll know that this is the same thinking that professional athletes use to propel themselves higher. At a certain point, your discipline and tolerance will allow you to see working out as a part of character

3) Higher Self-Esteem

As your self-esteem rise so does your confidence. When you feel good, look good, you also do good. People are attracted to those that appear approachable with a good sense of self. As for what the ladies like, women like fit men because it presents the confidence on how a man carries himself. As for what the men want, it’s the same around.

4) Creativity

The moves you make can help you with many ideas. Involving yourself in weight training can help stimulate the parts of the brain that help with your creative thinking. Creativity is your conception of how you visualize things. When you envision yourself in the gym building your beautiful body, you are also in the act of reconstructing your belief system too.

5) Constant Self-Improving

As training yourself with weights integrate into your lifestyle, you start to see changes and develop a desire to improve continuously. Most people don’t consider themselves as athletes, but if you wake up before a particular time, prepare yourself, and go out your door to a specific location to beat the clock, then you're an athlete. As you develop strategies on wanted to beat the time clock, you're competing with yourself (which is good) to go to the next level. The Same mindset can be used for the gym to beat goal and can help keep you both mentally and physically fresh and stronger.

6) Memory

Think back on when you first started on a treadmill. Usually, most would recall the time duration being on a treadmill, calories being burned, the song that was played, and so on. Lifting weights are no different too. Being able to learn the exercise, the muscles it works, reps, sets and the amount of weight, and keeping a log book becomes part of the routine as you continue.

In conclusion