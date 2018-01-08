6 New Year’s Resolutions for Cancer Survivors

New Year’s resolutions have been made for decades. Shared among family and friends or kept private, each resolution is a milestone toward a bigger goal.

Many New Year’s resolutions include promises to lose weight, save money and repair relationships. Each share a common goal: To improve your life, often through health and wellness.

How does having cancer — or having someone you love battle cancer — affect your New Year’s resolutions? How does cancer affect goal setting in general?

Setting Goals After Cancer

During a cancer battle, so much of your life begins to revolve around your health and wellness. One of the first questions people ask when checking in is “How’s your health?” or “What were your scan results?”

These once personal questions become the topic of so many less-than-private conversations. As a result, cancer patients may not want to set goals about their health. That’s okay.

The same can be said for those who have loved ones battling cancer. It’s fine to focus on other goals, but don’t be afraid to factor in your health as well.

For example, some caregivers set goals of spending more time with the person they care for. But also remember to set a goal of ensuring you have the personal time you need to take good care of yourself. It’s impossible for you to care for others to the best of your ability if you’re not healthy yourself.

It may be challenging to figure out how to create reasonable goals during and after a cancer battle. It’s all about balance.

6 Resolution Ideas for Those Affected by Cancer

Around this time of year, it’s great to share your goals — or resolutions — with others.

Here are a few ideas if you’re still looking for the right resolution for 2018:

1. Say No.

I am notorious for saying yes to everything. Yes, I can make that happen. Yes, I will do whatever it takes. Yes, I have time to do that. While this helps me make a lot of friends, I often find myself stretched too thin, stressed and noticeably overwhelmed.

Rather than set realistic expectations for myself, I force myself to make too many things happen.

This year, I will practice saying no.

Whether you’re reading the latest research study on your cancer diagnosis or escaping to a fictional land in a novel, reading can greatly benefit your health and wellness.

2. Read More.

Every year I promise I will read more, and every year I come up short.

Whether you are reading fiction novels, tabloid magazines or scientific journals, spend time reading more and learning as much as you can. Reading can provide so many benefits, such as an escape from reality or information about the latest medical advancements in the cancer community.

It’s by reading that we can learn whether we are getting closer to a cancer cure.

3. Schedule “Me Time.”

Far too often, our lives are planned out based on other people’s needs. While this is a normal part of life, it is so important to remember that you are the priority. By practicing self-care, you can reflect on how you are doing on a physical, mental and overall level.

Be sure to set aside some personal time every few days just to evaluate what you need and how you are doing.

Exercise can help people with and without cancer in so many ways, including speeding up recovery from surgery and improving your mental health.

4. Get Moving.

So I promised myself I wouldn’t make this about traditional New Year’s resolutions, and I’m not telling you that you should train for a 5K or workout five times a week, but physical activity can truly make a huge difference on your physical and mental health.

Every day — even if it is only for 15 minutes — get moving.

Whether you enjoy walking your dog, gardening or simply cleaning up your kitchen, any kind of exercise can help you live your best life.

5. Practice Gratitude.

If you’re anything like my mom and I, you have a lot to be thankful for. As 24-year and 18-year cancer survivors, we are so grateful to the many doctors, nurses, researchers and loved ones that made our survival possible.

Sharing our gratitude is something we each strive to do on a regular basis, but there is always room for more.

Whether you want to thank your caregiver for everything they’ve done or thank your friend for listening all those nights, never forget to share your gratitude with others.

6. Give Back.

Cancer has always been a big part of my life, and as a result, I am so dedicated to supporting cancer survivors throughout their battles.

For me, I wanted to give back by dedicating my career to cancer survivors. For others, they’d like to volunteer, fundraise or raise awareness. All of these initiatives impact the cancer community in a big way.

It’s with everyone’s help that we will finally reach a world without cancer. So get out there this year and give back. You really can make a difference.