6 of The Best Growth Conferences in California

Growth marketing, also known as growth hacking, is one of the newer concepts in marketing being adopted by many companies. Being a relatively new concept, unfortunately, there aren’t too many books on the subject. Neither is it taught in most business schools. However, a lot of startups have recorded phenomenal growth by implementing growth strategies.

So, if you wish to learn these tactics from marketers who have successfully leveraged them, conferences are your best option. Growth marketing conferences allow you to meet such people in person, hear their success stories, and learn from them. These valuable insights can help you implement such strategies in your business too.

Also, conferences are great for networking. So if you’ve heard an inspiring growth story from a marketer there, use that opportunity to know each other. You can take it forward, later over a cup of coffee, and learn more from their expertise. Here are some of the best growth marketing conferences that are held in California every year.

Where? San Francisco, California

This is one of the biggest learning platforms for businesses where some of the top professionals share their experiences. It gives you a unique opportunity to learn and network with some of the top entrepreneurs, startup founders, and marketers.

This year the conference will host more than 30 interactive sessions with industry leaders such as:

Andrew Chen - Supply Growth at Uber

Hana Abaza - Head of Marketing at Shopify Plus

Menaka Shroff - Global Head of Marketing, Devices and Mobility at Google

Brad Hoover - CEO at Grammarly

Where? San Diego, California

The GrowthHackers team founded this conference to help businesses gain the knowledge necessary to grow sustainably.

Some of the speakers that they are bringing together at the next conference are:

Mayur Gupta - VP of Growth & Marketing at Spotify

Joanna Lord - Chief Marketing Officer at ClassPass

Yara Paoli - VP, Growth at Skyscanner

Kady Srinivasan - Global Head of Digital Marketing at Dropbox

Where? San Francisco, California

This is one of the best growth conferences geared towards business in enterprise software or SaaS. It spans 3 days and brings together some of the best founders, investors, and top executives in this space.

Some of the speakers that are going to be at the next conference are:

Mike Cannon-Brookes - Co-Founder/Co-CEO at Atlassian

Aaron Levie - CEO at Box

Sarah Bird - CEO at Moz

Zachary Nelson - President & CEO at NetSuite

Where? San Francisco, California

This conference provides you 4 days to learn from some of the greatest minds in advertising, marketing, IT, and more.

Some of their past conferences have included speakers such as Will Smith, Hillary Clinton, Arianna Huffington, and Queen Latifah. It also gives you an opportunity to attend workshops and demos by experts from Marketo.

Where? Oakland, California

HustleCon is a one-day conference where some of the top non-tech startup founders share their growth and success stories. It’s a great opportunity to learn about how they started their businesses and grew them.

Some of the speakers from this year’s conference were:

Miguel McKelvey - Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer at WeWork

Payal Kadakia - Co-Founder at ClassPass

Max Lytvyn - Founder of Grammarly

Jen Rubio - Co-Founder at Away

Where? San Francisco, California

Launch Scale brings together some of the most successful startup founders and industry experts. You get to hear their stories of how they started their businesses and grew them phenomenally. What worked and what didn’t. They share their best practices for hiring world-class teams and setting your business up for success.

Some of the speakers from this year’s conference include:

Adam Huda - Founder & Operating Partner at Essential Capital

Amanda Richardson - Chief Data & Strategy Officer at HotelTonight

Andy Artz - Head of Acquisitions at Social Capital

Ben Narasin - Venture Partner at NEA

Final Thoughts

Undoubtedly growth marketing conferences are a source of real-life, tried and tested strategies that you won’t find in textbooks. Not only are they inspiring but also extremely insightful.