6 Points About The Kaepernick Issue That Parents Can Talk To Their Super Athlete About

Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the playing of the National Anthem at his National Football League (NFL) games with the San Francisco 49ers. As the NFL’s new season approaches, he does not have a team to play for and he is suing the NFL. This incident has been unfolding for the world to watch, including children and student athletes.

In the wake of Kaepernick’s actions some of us parents are faced with the problem of explaining them to our children. We are trying to find ways to talk to our children about what is going on and how to deal with it. Many of us maybe uneasy about if our children may imitate his actions and what affect it will have on their future.

Below are points that can help start a conversation with our children about protesting and to show them there are more things involved than what is seen. It can also be used to help talk to our children about how to think responsibly when standing up for the values that are believed in each of our own households.

Let’s begin.

1. Know why you are protesting. Be clear on the reason you are protesting. What is the cause? Do you believe in the cause?

2. Know who you are “talking to.” What are you saying with your protest, and who do you want to hear it? Who specifically do you want to listen to the message you’re sending?

3. Know what you want them to do. Make sure you know what you want to happen as a result of your protesting. Specifically, what do you want the people you are talking to to do?

4. Know the consequences you may face. Make sure you know what might happen to you. What will the school, your parents, or anyone else in authority over you do? Consider your reputation and how it will affect you later? Can you, and how will you, deal with these consequences afterward?

5. Know why others may not agree with your actions. Make sure you have an idea why most will not agree with what you’re doing? This helps you view “the situation” from all angles.

6. Know when you will stop protesting. Will you stop after you get what you want, specifically? What will you do if you don’t get the outcome you want?

Talking about these points can help steer children and young athletes in the direction of thinking responsibly.

How do you feel about your children protesting? Let me know.

About the Author: Geraline L. Handsome has developed a passion to help college athletes of team sports discover their identity. She is a former Women’s Basketball Player for the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). There she earned a B.S. degree in chemistry/mathematics. She has a MBA from the University of Phoenix. She is an Environmental Scientist and the mother of two. She is also the author of the book Sins of One Woman’s Mind .

Geraline L. Handsome has developed the Creating the Super Athlete Course, a product designed to help parents and coaches help their athletes discover their identity by helping them develop attitudes that will enable them to perform better in their sport, in the classroom, and in public.