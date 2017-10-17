6 Reasons Every Company Should Have Business Insurance

Business owners have lots of things to think about. They have to seek funds for their businesses, hire capable staff, plan, strategize and implement. All these activities can sometimes be overwhelming. So, it is not a surprise that some business owners do not put risk management at the top of the list of important things that have to be taken care of.

Then something unpleasant suddenly happens and they start to wish they had paid more attention or do something about risk management.

Business insurance is an excellent tool for risk management. It enables a business to transfer the risk of whatever loss they might encounter during the business to an insurance company.

A business owner can do this by paying a premium, which is usually relatively small, to the insurance company. This way, the business will be able to protect itself against the possibility of encountering a larger financial loss. There is need for all businesses to insure against risks. These risks could be disability of or death of employees, theft, fire, legal liability,natural disaster or automobile accidents. Insuring business against risks is even more important for small business owners because their life savings could be tied-up in the company. In order to protect their families from whatever financial consequences of situations, which might disrupt operations, decrease profits, or even make the business go bankrupt, business owners must take the necessary step of insuring their business.

Insuring your business places the economic burden of risk on your business elsewhere. Business insurance also allow managers to focus all their attention on running the business without any fear of the unknown. Additionally, the business insurance premiums for a lot of insurance types are considered to be tax deductible business expenses.

I recently had the opportunity to meet Anthony Rouse, the CEO of Florida Insurance Now. He shared with me reasons why every company should cave business insurance. He are some of my takeaways from the encounter.

1. Minimization and Prevention of Financial Losses

Insurance assists you in reducing financial losses whenever any unpleasant event or unfortunate situation occurs. For example, a breakdown of equipment will not allow your business to function well.This could result in the business losing revenue.

However, with a business interruption insurance policy, you will be able to guide against such unfortunate scenario. This is because the insurance company will make sure they cover any losses your business might encounter during disruption period.

2. Protects Your Employees

When it comes to the most valuable assets of a company, it is not the equipment or the products and services you offer. It is also not the brand you have struggled for years to build. No, your most important asset is your employees. This is why you should protect them in the event of any accident because it pays to do this. Not only will you be protecting the interest of your employees, but you will also be protecting yours as well- against liability claims or lawsuits.

Insured company also tend to attract and retain good employees. Apart from good salary, job seekers are also interested in benefit packages that include disability, life or health insurance.

3. Risk Sharing

Insuring your business will also make it possible to achieve loss or risk sharing in business. There are times when, instead of making profit in a business, a company ends up making losses.This is where the insurance company comes in.

Also, business insurance might help a company scale through any misfortune that could potentially bankrupt your company. In such scenario, both your company and insurance company will collectively work towards getting the business operational again.

4. You Could Get Sued

We live in a litigious society now. In the event of a liability claim or lawsuit, if the company is not insured, it might end up folding up. Anything could happen; broken contract, one accident or one disgruntled employee, could end everything you have built for years. Even if you eventually win the law suit, you might end up going out of business because of the cost of legal defense. A case in point is the lawsuit against Gawker. With liability insurance, you will have a peace of mind. This will enable you to concentrate on running your business, which is what truly matters.

5. Protection of the Company’s Image

Insuring your business will also help you protect the image of your company. When a business goes down, there are some other things that also go down with it. It is not only the company that will suffer this. Insuring your business is an excellent way of preventing your stakeholders, customers and even the public from suffering for this.

6. It’s the Law

However boring insurance might appear to you, do not forget that it is a legal obligation. You are legally required to have something like employer’s liability cover. According to the SBA, it is required by the law that businesses with employees provide certain types of insurance. It all depends on the state where the company is situated.Failure to do this could result in fines, which could cost you much more than what you would have incurred in insurance.

It is the duty of a business owner to identify any risk faced by the company and look out for the ways to mitigate such risk. He is also to decide which of the risks the company can assume and determine the ones that should be transferred to an insurance company.