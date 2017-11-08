6 Reasons the World Should Be Paying Attention to Africa Right Now

Photo courtesy of Callie Giovanna / TED Taken during TED Global 2017 - Arusha, Tanzania

By Beth Doane

There is nothing quite like a TED conference. Hundreds, sometimes thousands, of people convene from every corner of the globe to be inspired, moved and educated on a variety of topics, trends and global challenges.

This year, TED hosted its TEDGlobal 2017 Conference in Arusha, Tanzania with the theme, “Builders. Truth-tellers. Catalysts”and as I listened to each one it became clear that there are so many reasons we should all be paying attention to Africa right now.

Curator Emeka Okafor stated at the conference, “The challenges we’re talking about at TEDGlobal include the quest to create millions of jobs in an automating world, the redesign of cities for the future, the reinvention of education, promotion of creativity, sustainable energy, the fight against climate change, and the quest to build bridges between communities at conflict – to name just a few.”

Here are six of my favorite reasons why Africa is setting trends that we should all be paying much closer attention to.

1. Innovation . Mobius Motors is the first company to manufacture and sell vehicles built in Africa specifically for the mass African market. Like other countries, the vast majority of vehicles are imported and are not designed for local usage. Founded by CEO Joel Jackson, Mobius has designed an SUV with the durability required to handle rural roads and sells at the price of a used sedan. Mobius is not just building vehicles more suited to local demand but they are also developing a transport-business platform that empowers local entrepreneurs to run profitable transportation services to end-users in their communities. Their model is both genius and practical and could scale to numerous other countries globally. Mobius’ vision is to become the mass-market car of Africa and connect millions of people across the continent. Launching early next year, they are raising a new round of funding to expand production.

2. Innovative Sustainability. Another example of innovation that blends sustainability and creativity is in Agblobloshie, a community in Accra. Passersby would undoubtedly call this site a dump but that would be incorrect. It’s actually a scrap yard where thousands of discarded items are being recovered every day solving the problem of planned obsolescence. In Agblobloshie, trash is organized and new products are crafted – roofing sheets become cook stoves, car parts become tools, even the welding machines used to make new items are made from recovered scrap material. In fact, these scrap yard dealers are often the ones teaching themselves the mechanics. Designer DK Osseo Asare is working to bring these dealers together with technical graduates in Ghana to teach one another and use their imaginations to create amazing, functional products. It’s become entire industry making objects from discarded material and it’s this kind of innovation that can be repeated in other parts of the world too.

Photo courtesy of Callie Giovanna / TED

3. Finance . Cryptocurrency is a hot topic globally but it’s in Africa where Llew Claasen delivers the ultimate Bitcoin crash course in terms everyone can understand. Classen is the executive director of the Bitcoin Foundation and believes that Africa will get in on the ground floor of this technology and disrupt the market in remarkable ways since bitcoin can not only be used as monetary value but also enable entrepreneurs and business owners to trade things like land titles and stock This has the potential to open up incredible opportunities and build stronger relationships both locally and worldwide.

4. Fashion . Africa has some of the most talented and progressive designers in the world right now. Walé Oyéjidé and Ikiré Jones design clothes and accessories that bear a profound message: to celebrate the culture and designs of the African diaspora and to rewrite cultural narratives. As Oyejide states, “The clothes we wear can be a great illustration of diplomatic soft power. Clothes can serve as bridges between our seemingly disparate cultures.” What a powerful mediator! He adds, “For those of us from this beautiful continent, to be African is to be inspired by culture and to be filled with undying hope for the future. My work speaks for those who will no longer let their future be dictated by a troubled past. We stand ready to tell our own stories, without compromise, without apologies.”

5. Technology . “There is a renaissance of innovation and technology in Africa,” says computer scientist and advocate Abdigani Diriye. As hundreds of new tech incubators, accelerators and hubs and have developed across South Africa, Nigeria, South Africa, Rwanda and other parts of Africa, Diriye was motivated to start his own in his native Somalia. “There was no precedence in Somalia for a startup culture,” he says. But Diriye has now trained over 25 startups powered by “the immense talent, drive and creativity of Somali youth.” It’s self-starters like Diriye that make Africa a inspirational tech center to watch. Another innovator, Oshiorenoya Agabi, and his start-up Koniku, are building what he calls the world's "first neurocomputation" company. "We believe biology is the most advanced technology on the platform on the planet. Instead of copying the neuron, why don’t we take the neuron and put it in a chip?" Agabi and his team have developed a device that can detect explosives and even cancer cells, creating a new market of devices that are now being used by many major brands.

Photo courtesy of Bret Hartman / TED

6. Science . As a research scientist and Head of Environmental Health and Ecological Sciences at the Ifakara Health Institute in Tanzania, Fredros Okumu has made big strides tackling disease prone mosquitoes. He and his research team have developed mosquito control devices to help diminish and eventually eradicate illnesses such as malaria, one of the biggest killers in Africa. He also works to improve housing for marginalized communities and prevent child malnutrition. His continuous efforts will undoubtedly save thousands of lives and inspire others to join the cause. Another innovator leaving his mark in the world of health is Keller Rinaudo. Rinaudo is CEO and co-founder of Zipline, a drone delivery company that expedites blood transfusions to half of the facilities in Rwanda. Their objective is to connect Rwanda’s 12 million citizens to critical medical products within 15-30 minutes regardless of where they live, effectively targeting remote areas where supplies are extremely limited. In terms of reinvention, Rinaudo has taken the basic concept of the drone and turned it into an exceptional service to benefit millions.