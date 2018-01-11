6 Reasons to Go for an IT Security Certification

2017 was the year when we witnessed a number of high profile IT security issues from around the world. The most controversial was the alleged intrusion into the US presidential election by Russian intelligence agencies. Others included high-profile hackings, Wannacry ransom bugs, and elaborate phishing frauds, which made Netizens more cautious about data security. Here are 6 reasons why an IT security certification could open doors to a promising career in 2018.

1. Increased Government Awareness

Given the scandal over the US elections, governments around the world are becoming more sensitive towards securing computerized systems. The use of electronic voting machines in several countries has exposed risks of hacking and manipulation of voting results. Centralization of public records also increases the risk of intrusion and hacking. Thus, the government sector is going to be a major factor in increasing demand for security professionals, making certifications like CompTIA Security+ highly attractive.

2. Testing the Waters

The corporate sector is also testing the waters seeing how governments and public organizations fare with these innovations. Companies like Facebook, Apple, and Amazon that collect volumes of personal data are particularly at risk of sophisticated system intrusions. These could be the next major arena for CompTIA Security+ certification holders to find jobs and build an amazing career.

3. Going beyond password protection

The days of password-restricted access to data may soon be outdated. If the gigantic data breaches in the Anthem and Equifax cases are anything to go by, companies and especially customers are demanding more secure alternatives to traditional password-based controls. The general trends show a shift towards risk-based authentication systems that could reduce the risk of stolen IDs, hacking of email accounts and security breaches of physical premises.

4. Global information warfare

The global arena for political conflict is expanding into the virtual world. As different countries take to the online platform to launch cyber-attacks, governments will have no choice but to protect sensitive state secrets by blocking attempts by rival states to snoop and infiltrate. CompTIA Security+ and other similar certifications can help professionals to assess the risk of such attacks, and prepare preventive and counterattack strategies.

5. Securing the Internet of Things

The Internet of Things (IoT) is one of the most exciting technology trends for the next few years. With more and more devices connected to each other electronically, sharing information in real time, there is a greater risk of data hackers accessing all your personal data by breaking into a small device. All it takes is a simple botnet system and a Wi-Fi connection. Millions of devices have already been compromised using kits such as Wauchos and Andromeda, with security professionals taking too long to respond.

6. Automated security systems

The growing trend of automated security systems places human teams at the mercy of the machine. It also means that security information is stored on a computer that is easy to hack into by direct and indirect means. There will be greater demand for security tools that can operate in a machine-learning environment.