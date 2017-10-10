PureWow, Contributor
6 Scottish Highlands Vacations to Take If You Can’t Get Enough ‘Outlander’

If you’re of the mind that “loch” sounds far more enticing than “lake” and that kilts are way sexier than regular dumb pants, you’ve probably been watching the cult favorite Outlander. (If you haven’t, get yourself access to Starz and watch this historical time-travel series ASAP.) The lush greenery and rich landscapes of the Scottish Highlands are calling, and these six spots are perfect for you. Best of all, you can visit without transporting through a magical rock, ye ken?

ALDOURIE CASTLE ESTATE (LOCH NESS)

While it might not be Castle Leoch, this property definitely has the history you’re after, but with, ya know, modern upgrades. Think: all the freestanding bathtubs you could possibly want (there’s even a photo gallery of them). If 13 bathrooms seems like a bit much for your squad, there are also charming cottages to rent on the grounds. And since you are in Scotland, golfing, hunting and plenty more outdoor activities are up for grabs, too.

CALLAKILLE (APPLECROSS PENINSULA)

Croft (noun): a small rented farm, especially one in Scotland, comprising a plot of arable land attached to a house. This whitewashed, recently renovated croft may be secluded, but who needs friends when you have a heated floor, roll-top bath (Scotland does bathing well) and endless green land to run around pretending you’re Claire Beauchamp Randall Fraser? But seriously, this cottage plopped in the remote wilderness is so serene, its Gaelic name, a Chomraic, actually translates to “The Sanctuary.”

KINGSMILLS HOTEL (INVERNESS)

Located in the town Claire was trying to get back to all of Season One, this historic hotel dates back to the 18th century (maybe she could have stayed there!). Today, it’s transformed into a luxury four-star hotel and spa that also happens to be home to Inverness’s only whisky bar—hey, like they say: when in Scotland. Psst, pack your clubs. You’ll be near a number of world-class links.

ALLADALE WILDERNESS RESERVE (ARDGAY)

Whether you stay in the Victorian manor or one of the more rustic lodges, you will feel instantly grounded by the romantic landscape: rugged mountains, forests, rivers and lochs. It’s the epitome of the Scottish Highlands. But don’t worry: This wilderness reserve happens to be quite civilized. Book a massage or a chauffeured day trip for clay shooting, fishing, hikes and more.

THE TORRIDON (ACHNASHEEN, WESTER ROSS)

Set at the end of a magnificent sea loch, The Torridon is yet another peaceful place tucked into the Highlands with, again, all the freestanding bathtubs you could possibly need. Tubs aside, this luxury hotel will immediately make you feel closer to the land—whether you’re dining on cheffy food from their own farm, kayaking in the loch or just exploring the grounds.

CORROUR ESTATE (FORT WILLIAM INVERNESS-SHIRE)

The best way to get to this remote, 57,000-acre estate is by train. You’ll get off at Corrour, a stop in the middle of nowhere—the nearest public road is 17 miles away. But once you’ve arrived, you won’t long for much else. The lodge, built of granite, steel and glass, is strikingly contemporary, but the hospitality, dining experience (everything’s locally sourced, of course) and sublime wilderness views will give you the warm and fuzzies that most certainly evade you in the modern world.

