6 Skin Care Tips for College Students

You are long past your adolescent acne years, but this doesn’t mean that you aren’t still prone to breakouts, even in college. In fact, the stress of college life can make you even more prone to acne breakouts. It can be difficult to achieve clear, beautiful skin at the best of times, but when you are in college, it can be even harder. You have so much to do that you don’t always have time for a skin care routine, and you likely can’t afford a lot of expensive skin care products. So, how do you prevent acne breakouts from happening? Read on to learn about skin care tips you can easily do that won’t cost you a lot of money or take too much time.

1. Use Just Three Products

You only really need three main skin care products, and you don’t have to spend a lot of money on them. The most important products to have in your skin care arsenal are a gentle face wash, a good, light moisturizer (try to get one with an SPF rating for sun protection), and a topical acne spot treatment to help get rid of problem pimples. If you don’t have sensitive skin, look for a treatment that contains up to 10 percent benzoyl peroxide.

2. Wash Your Face

One of the first things you should do each morning after waking up is wash your face. You may not think that you have time, but you need to make time for this, as you don’t want yesterday’s dirt clogging your pores. If you wear makeup, it is important to wash it off before going to bed at night. Not only is it bad for your skin to have makeup on overnight, it can also be dangerous for your eyes if you happen to rub them and get mascara, shadow, etc. in them.

3. Reduce Stress

“Stress is one of the main causes of adult acne. The higher your stress levels, the more sebum is produced, and this can lead to clogged pores and hair follicles. College can be very stressful, but there are ways that you can minimize your stress and avoid acne breakouts,” says Dr. Susan Bard from Manhattan Dermatology Specialists. Make sure that you are getting enough sleep, get plenty of exercise, stay organized, and take time to relax.

4. Eat Healthy

We realize that it can be difficult to eat a lot of healthy meals while you are a busy college student, but it is important that you try your best to maintain a healthy diet. Instead of eating at take-outs, get into the habit of cooking your own meals. If you don’t have kitchen facilities in your dorm, you will probably at least have a small fridge and a microwave in your room, so stock up on healthy snacks.

5. Stop Touching Your Face

Every time you touch your face with your hands, the oils, dirt, etc. transfer from your fingers to your face. This is going to clog the pores, causing pimples and blackheads. Also, make sure that you do not pick at or pop pimples and blackheads. They will just come back, and you could end up with facial scarring that is going to be there for the rest of your life.

6. Don’t Smoke