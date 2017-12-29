6 Steps for Spiritual Awareness: Awakening Mother’s Intuition and Guidance

Written by Heather Nardi

“The intuitive mind is a sacred gift, and the rational mind is a faithful servant. We have created a society that honors the servant and has forgotten the gift.” ~ Albert Einstein.

At the age of 14, and after spending five months in a residential inpatient mental health treatment center for anxiety, depression, oppositional defiant disorder, and ADHD, my daughter asked, “Can I get off all prescription medications?”

What followed that powerful question changed the direction of our entire family’s life.

It took me a few weeks to digest this question and to listen with my parent’s intuition. I discussed it with my husband, and we realized that this was something we hadn’t considered. After seeing her get progressively worse over the past seven years, we thought why not try something different. We moved forward and accommodated her request. (Let me state that I don’t recommend all families or individuals get off their prescription medications. This is what I felt guided to do, and we did so in a safe environment.)

My daughter’s first diagnosis was for anxiety at the age of eight. At that young age, we decided to move forward with prescription medications and therapy as recommended by our medical doctor. A few years later, she was diagnosed with oppositional defiance disorder and ADHD. Then, depression started around the age of 13.

She spent her 14th birthday in a residential inpatient mental health treatment center. During this time, while she was away receiving treatment, I was experiencing what I call spiritual awareness. I was becoming aware of a new way to look at our family’s life and my daughter’s mental illness.

Spiritual awareness comes from the daily practice of inward-focus, awareness, openness, and willingness to raise your vibration. The aim of spiritual awareness is awakening. This is a state of absolute inner peace.

Here are 6 steps I practiced to increase my spiritual awareness and experience awakening:

Self-Love – To grow a deeper connection with yourself, you must remember how to love yourself. Practicing self-care is a form of self-love. So, take time for self-care, even if it’s something simple like getting a manicure. Meditation – This is a simple method for your mind and your body to get in touch with each other. Sit quietly for a minimum of 10 to 15 minutes. It’s okay if your mind wanders; don’t stop it; just “watch” it. Daily Ritual – Create a habit of self-dedication. This can include journaling, reading, and prayer. Boundaries – Set healthy boundaries that don’t interfere with your self-growth. Put boundaries in place so that you can easily say “no” to things that aren’t in alignment with your truth. Healthy Eating – You are what you eat. Feed your body healthy food. This will also allow your intuition to become stronger. Positive People – Surround yourself with positive people who are supportive. Limit or end friendships with people who do not vibrate at the same energy level as you.

I didn’t realize it at the time, but this was preparing me to help my daughter with her own awakening. People experience an awakening in different ways. I think my daughter’s awakening began as a child but was shut down by the numbing of prescription medications. After we traveled a different path of holistic modalities, she was open, and her spiritual gifts started to flow in.

Starting out was scary because she was still in a lower vibrational state as she was coming off her prescription medications. She was experiencing voices and sounds that scared her. However, we had the support of those in the spiritual community to guide us through this time. My daughter now knows how to protect herself as a sensitive, intuitive, and empathic young adult. Her spiritual gifts are shining, and she is thriving.

I recently asked my daughter about that request she made back in 2014 and how it has shifted our life. I asked her a few weeks ago if she remembered asking the question. She said that she didn’t remember saying it at all. I think that it was the divine speaking through her so that we could look at her mental illness differently.

I am grateful that moment helped me develop my intuition. It allowed us to make life-altering changes, which we benefit from today.

“Mother’s intuition is the deep intuitive blood bond a mother can have with her child,” says Psychiatrist Dr. Judith Orloff, author of Guide to Intuitive Healing.

