6 Steps to Take for Crisis Communications

Every company faces a risk of crises. You can’t afford to simply ignore them, either. While you can try to simply wait through the problem, your stakeholders will likely turn elsewhere and leave your inaction unforgiving.

Here are some steps your business should take to effectively communicate a crisis.

Anticipate the Crisis

While you may not always be able to avoid a crisis, you should anticipate one and prepare for it. Doing so will help you realize that some situations are preventable by making a simple modification to existing operation methods, and you can also consider the best responses for both best- and worst-case scenarios before you’re under pressure to respond.

vimeo

Determine Who Your Crisis Communications Experts Are

You should identify a small team of senior executives for your company’s crisis communications team, with the CEO as the leader and the organization’s legal counsel and top public relations executive as the CEO’s chief advisors.

If your company doesn’t have sufficient crisis communications experience and expertise, you should consult with a PR company that specializes in crisis communications.

The company also needs to identify an appropriate spokesperson to communicate directly with the public.

Identify and Understand Stakeholders

Figure out who all of your internal and external stakeholders are and what they want. Employees are among the most important to keep in mind because each one is a potential representative in the event of a crisis. So, it’s important to make sure you send them the right message that you would want your stakeholders to repeat.

Develop Effective and Relevant Holding Statements

The last thing you want to resort to is a “no comment” response in the event of a crisis. Instead, work with your crisis communications team to develop holding statements that effectively communicate the company’s status.

For instance, if you manage a hotel that’s recently been affected by a natural disaster and don’t have any hard facts regarding the crisis, you may choose to issue a statement saying: “Our firm has initiated a crisis response plan, working to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all of our guests and staff members.”

The company should consistently review all holding statements to determine if they require any revisions or replacements.

Assess the Situation

Your company should avoid responding without first gaining sufficient knowledge about the crisis situation when it happens. Make sure your crisis communications team is receiving accurate information about the situation so you can process it and prepare the best possible response.

Make sure your team has adequately prepared for the crisis, which will make assessing and responding to it easier.

Learn from the Crisis

Once you have released your holding statements, communicated the crisis, and dealt with it, your team should ask what you learned from the experience. Analyzing the crisis and response after the fact will help you prepare for and handle any future issues.