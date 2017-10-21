6 Surefire Ways to Instantly Make Yourself More Attractive

What are the best ways to make yourself more attractive? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Joshua Otusanya, Stand Up Comedian, Accountant, Former D1 Athlete, on YouTube at ThisIsJoshO, on Quora:

Wear The Color Red - Red is highly associated with sex, passion, desire, and love. According to Psychology Today, people subconsciously view people who wear the color red as more attractive.

Dress To Your Body Type - I recommend finding celebrities who look similar to you in height, appearance, and body type and studying aspects of their style of dress. For example, I’m a 6 foot slender black man with long skinny legs. I’ve noticed celebrities of my build wear slender pants to show off their longer legs. This is something I have adopted into my wardrobe. Celebrities have image consultants who help put them put together their wardrobe so you can trust they know what they’re doing. Taking pieces from a variety of people will help you cultivate your own unique style.

Hygiene - Brush your teeth, take a shower, and use deodorant. You know the deal! It doesn’t matter how attractive you are. If you have bad breath that’s a deal breaker!

Let Them Talk About Themselves - People love to talk about themselves and love those who allow them to do so. There is an awesome book that talks about this called “How To Win Friends and Influence People” by Dale Carnegie. When talking with someone, express genuine interest and ask them questions about their life, hobbies, and passions.

Find Your Passion - Many people are drawn to those who live a driven and passionate life. It’s attractive to see someone who has something they are passionate about and have a clear direction of where their life is heading.

Social Credibility - If many people speak highly of you it will make you appear more valuable to your community. Learn to be a friend, show respect to others, and network with those you meet.