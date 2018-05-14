6 Surprising Differences Between British And American Weddings

In the U.S., we’re become accustomed to rehearsal dinners, a reception meal and sometimes even a morning-after brunch.

Though some of those pre- and post-wedding events have made their way across the pond, for the most part, the Brits tend to keep it focused on one meal: the “wedding breakfast,” a sit-down meal or buffet given to the newlyweds and guests at the wedding reception. (British weddings tend to be held much earlier in the day, hence the name.)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did a little more than that after their wedding. The ceremony was followed by a wedding breakfast, a luncheon held by the Queen, and later, a more intimate evening reception featuring a sit-down dinner.

It’s been reported that Markle and Prince Harry won’t have a big-sit down lunch. Instead, friends and family will be served canapés and bowl dishes ― small bites designed to be eaten standing up so guests can socialize.

Later in the evening, a wedding dinner will reportedly be held at Frogmore House, in the grounds of Windsor Castle. The evening party will be hosted by Prince Charles for about 200 close friends and family members.

They go wild with their hats.

Expect female guests to be donning their fanciest headdresses at the royal wedding, whether it’s a hat or a fascinator, those frilly decorative headpieces we saw so much of at William and Kate’s wedding.