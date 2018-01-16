6 Things to Remind Yourself When Dealing With a Difficult Boss

How should someone act around a boss that is a narcissist? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Karen Arluck, Clinical Psychotherapist in private practice:

It can be very difficult to work for a boss who appears to suffer from narcissistic personality disorder. While you may not know for sure if someone else meets the criteria for a clinical diagnosis, you are likely to be well aware if they are demonstrating the following types of characteristics:

Insistence on being “right” all the time.

May quickly swing from one extreme of treating you like the best employee on the planet, and the next moment may be threatening to fire you in front of the board of directors, and back again based on their current mood and how they feel about you in the moment..

Inability to handle any confrontation or assertion that there might be another way to do something, even if they brag about their “open door policy”.

Lack of object constancy, (for example: when they are angry at you, they may act as if they cannot remember any previous positive feelings towards you and/or your work, and may even threaten to fire you anytime they are angry with you).

In need of constant admiration, combined with extreme avoidance and/or punitive behavior when they do not feel appropriately admired, feel otherwise shamed, humiliated, or disrespected.

Often comparing employees, which may even look like pitting them against one another inadvertently or purposely, often creating divisiveness, resentment, and a lack of cohesion among employees who are often solely focused on saving their own job.

May be extremely competitive, with the people who work for them, people on their lateral level, or even their own boss.

Many people spend so many waking hours at work, that their interactions with their boss, the way they feel about their performance, and their external feedback about this can be very important to their overall mental health and self-esteem level. You may have even complained about your difficult boss to your well-meaning friends or loved ones who may have said things like,

“Quit! You don’t deserve this! This is abuse!”

“You should put them in their place! Don’t let them talk to you that way!”

While all of that may be true, it is not always realistic for people to quit their jobs, nor do they always want to, and telling off your boss, may lead to being reprimanded or fired. Assuming your goal is to stay at your current job and do your best to co-exist with your current boss, here is the bare bones version of my tips for dealing with a narcissist boss:

1. Try to make them look good:

This may include going above and beyond what they ask (even if they asked in an annoying way), not bad-mouthing them to colleagues (even when they egg you on), and becoming indispensable to them.

2. Study what is important to them, and excel at it:

Your boss likely has particular things that they want done perfectly (“or else”) , and other things that are highly negative deal-breakers for them. Learn what these things are and act accordingly (even if it seems silly or unimportant to you).

3. Use your emotional toolbox:

It can be very hard to be frequently criticized no matter how hard you work, treated like garbage because your boss is in a bad mood, or flipped on at the drop of a hat. For this reason, it is very important to be extra kind to yourself and do the things that will help you feel better and maintain your self-esteem in this difficult environment. This may include: positive self-talk, taking short breaks to breathe and re-group, coming in early or staying late after your boss leaves so that you can work more when it is more peaceful, planning fun things for yourself before or after work, finding time for exercise (even if it is a brisk walk around the block at lunch), etc.

4. Try to avoid narcissistically injuring them.

Bosses who suffer from NPD are very sensitive to narcissistic injury, and usually cannot calmly handle anything that feels: confrontational, embarrassing, insubordinate, disrespectful, or otherwise insulting. Of course, nobody likes these feelings, but narcissists tend to react particularly strongly and negatively, and are unlikely to have the object constancy to balance these types of negative feelings with any previously positive ones about you, often leaving them feeling only negatively about you and your job.

5. Set boundaries:

This does not mean marching into your bosses office and telling them, “here are my boundaries…!” Instead, remind yourself that you do have control here, even if it doesn’t feel like it. If they are doing anything abusive, illegal, or disrespectful, find the appropriate person in HR to address the matter. If your boss is screaming at you in their office and you can’t handle another second, you can say, “I’ve heard what you said, and need to process this. Thank you.”

6. Stay focused on YOUR goals:

Many people may decide it is not worth it to them to have to put up with this daily behavior from their boss. On the other hand, this job may be an important stepping stone in your career or have other worthwhile benefits that make you decide to stay. This is an individual choice for a person to make, regardless of what other people tell you is “the right thing to do.” If you do decide to stay, it can be enormously helpful to make a list of all of the things you are getting out of staying, how this job is meeting your needs in some way, and the benefits to you in dealing with it. On days that it feels particularly difficult to deal with your boss, refer back to your list of reasons for you wanting to stay there. This can serve as a reminder that you are not just the victim here, but that you can instead try to focus your energy on the benefits to you in staying there.

The point is…

It can be extremely difficult working for a narcissist, and dealing with all of the possible negative emotional effects for you. your self-esteem, anxiety level, etc. The good news is that the more you understand about NPD and its general emotional and behavioral patterns (as well as this person’s individual patterns, preferences, idiosyncrasies), the more predictable your boss will become, and easier it usually is to deal with them. Assuming you decide to stay in your current role, remember that this is your choice, you can set your boundaries, and most importantly, just because your boss calls you stupid, does not actually mean you are.