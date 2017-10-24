6 Timesheet Software Tools That Help You Stay Bang On Track

For every business, time is money. The truth of this statement is far more relevant in today’s business world, because businesses are run from anywhere in the world, relying on talent from everywhere corner of the world.

Tracking time spent on the work we do has several benefits - it allows for better time estimation, better skill allocation, ability to manage multiple tasks. Knowing the time spent on a project can affect project planning to such an extent that it can spell success or failure for the project- and subsequently the company.

While there are several ways to track time spent on a task( the simplest being pen and paper), there are several effective timesheet software tools available today with the sole purpose of helping you track your time effectively.

Time Doctor is a timesheet software built for the remote working community. While it allows employees to log tasks remotely, managers are allowed to monitor their remote teams from any location, even monitoring their location. The tool produces reports on time spent on specific activities by each members- giving an accurate number on the time a specific project or task took. It also has a distraction-blocking feature to gently guide the user away from distractions. The tool also integrates with other team collaboration tools such as Asana and Basecamp.

The app’s simplicity is a clear winner. You only have type in the task you currently intend to start working on- and start the timer. And stop it when you are done. It is the easiest way to use a timesheet.

Personal tags can be tagged as personal, which provides for a clear demarcation between personal and work tasks in a very simple manner.

If you have a bad internet habit to break, this app’s free version could be your habit breaker. RescueTime captures the minutes spent on various apps and websites, all the while running in the background. It also lets you block certain websites to help you control your time spent on the. It also allows for timesheet data tracking spent on project tasks.

This tool takes fun seriously- and divides all tasks into three broad categories- work, sleep and play! By the end of the week, you have a decent picture of how your work-life balance looks. I think it is a great tool to start planning time for your personal pursuits.

With a purpose statement like “frictionless time tracking”, this timesheet software allows you to keep a running list of timers with the flexibility to switch between tasks and projects, making it an easy option to manage multiple projects with multiple team members. A visual timeline presents a comprehensive view of the gaps in time management and task management.

Spoors is flexible and dynamic and is best suited for workforce that is highly mobile- like a sales team or support team. I think the tool’s office functionality is a stellar feature, allowing for time-tracking independent of the internet. The timesheet feature is useful for measuring time spent at the client’s location and it’s geo-tagging feature even allows for the minimum time to be spent at a client location. The tool is a great option for functions like dispatch and delivery, service management and collections.