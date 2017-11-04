6 Tips for Graciously Navigating Politics at Thanksgiving

Your turkey recipe is expertly composed. Your gravy is perfectly salted. Your home sparkles with cleanliness inside and out. ‘Tis the night before Thanksgiving and you’ve crafted the perfect turkey dinner. All that’s left to worry about is guest etiquette. Flashbacks of Aunt Sally and Grandpa Ben’s political brawl last year have haunted you all week. These 6 tips will keep the evening running as smoothly as gravy.