6 Travel Hacks to Make Your Next Trip Stress Free

Traveling is an amazing way to gain pleasant experiences and expose yourself to different perspectives and cultures in the world. I don’t travel as often as I would want to, but when I do, I get the best of it because I take it as an adventure.

However, as exciting or enlightening as traveling is, it can get extremely stressful. The long queues, delayed flights, crappy hotels and unforeseen mishaps can make traveling distasteful or make you give up on traveling all together.

The good news is that traveling doesn’t have to be that way. According to Morgan Young, Head of Acquisition at EasyCar, “There’s often a fine line between a holiday providing either the most fulfilling and relaxing couple of weeks of your year or the most stressful ones. Taking a few steps to prepare before and during your holiday can put you on the right side of this line”.

With the right hacks you can make traveling a fun experience right from the time you decided to go on a trip to the minute to arrive at your destination. Here are 7travel hacks that can make your trip less stressful and make you love traveling from the beginning to the end.

1. Plan your trip in advance

If there is anything you should start with first, it has to be the planning. Having a clearly defined plan will keep you focused on what you are meant to do. Travel is not only about hoping on a plane and relaxing on the beach. There are a lot of facets to traveling that need careful attention.

First up is your destination. Where do you want to travel to? Should you go by air or by road? Try to get as much detail about your destination as possible. If you’re traveling outside the country then it’s a good idea to research the cultural background of the people who live there so that you don’t have to battle with culture clash.

The next thing you need to plan is to know where you will lodge. Will you stay at an Airbnb or should you lodge at a hotel? How much would it cost? Is it within the budget? How far is it from the airport or station? Knowing where you will stay in advance is important so that you can make the necessary reservations or arrangements. This will also help prepare your mind for where you will live.

Once you have the destination and where you will stay settled, the next on the agenda are the activities that you will engage in while you are on the trip. Will you go on a tour? Who is organizing the tour? Should you hire a travel guide? Having every activity planned makes your travel experience more structured and you will be able to appreciate your trip better.

2. Pack light

Yes, you can never really know how much you need to pack for a trip, but one thing is for certain: it can get really stressful dragging a large and heavy suitcase along with you. To save yourself from the burden the wise thing to do is to pack light.

When packing your bag, consider the number of days you’ll stay for the trip. Some people pack their bags as if they will be gone for months. Make sure you stick with only the essentials when you’re packing.

3. Have an emergency pack

You can never predict when an emergency may turn up, so it’s better to stay prepared. Have a small portable medical kit that can fit in your bag. A small medical kit is really handy where you or the people you travel with get injured or you happen to stop by to help someone who is in need of medical assistance.

Aside from a medical kit, you may decide to have a small stash of extra toiletries or go-to snacks just in case you will be delayed for a long time. The reason why it is good to have an emergency pack is that you may not be anywhere near a store where you can buy those things.

4. Get to the airport or station early

Many people have been victims of missing their flights, buses or trains. Trying to get on the next flight, bus or train can be really stressful. It’s normal to panic or feel frazzled at that time. It can be scary not knowing whether there is another available flight, bus or train going to your destination on the same day.

To avoid all this, make sure that you get to the airport or station early. Scheduling your arrival at the airport or station at least an hour early gives you more control and you can be rest assured that you will not miss your flight, bus or train.

5. Check in online

You know those dreadful long queues that you wish you could avoid like the plague? The check in line is just that. The check in line is like a living nightmare. But there is a way out. When you check in online, you beat the queue. This makes traveling to your destination less stressful.

6. Hire a car

To enjoy the best of your travel destination, you need take time off to explore the city. Most people hire a cab to get around. The truth is that you tend to spend more when you depend on a cab to get you where you want to.

What better way to get around than by hiring a car and driving to your destination yourself.