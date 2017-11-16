6 Ways to Convert Abandoned Carts into Cash

As many as two-thirds of e-commerce carts are ultimately abandoned.

Do all of those abandoned carts reflect hopelessly lost sales, or are they simply being used to store products for a future sale? Three-quarters of shoppers in a recent survey said that they planned to return to the retailer's website or store to make a purchase after temporarily abandoning their cart, so perhaps “parked cart” might be a more suitable label.

A recent report found that a mind-blowing $4.6 trillion worth of merchandise was abandoned in online shopping carts in 2016, but projected that about 63% of that is potentially recoverable by proactive online retailers. In order to make a difference, retailers need to understand the reasons why site visitors abandon their carts. These include:

- Unexpectedly high shipping costs

- To calculate shipping costs and taxes

- Extra, unexpected fees

- Too many burdensome steps

- Slow website performance

- Put the item in the cart to reserve it

It could be said that cart abandonment is becoming a normal part of the new path to purchase. The modern shopper’s journey is far from linear: it frequently crosses channels, devices, and locations. In fact, it’s no longer uncommon for a shopper to browse online, and then complete their purchase in-store, a phenomenon now referred to as reverse showrooming.

What’s more, shopping cart abandoners have been found to spend as much as 55% more, in large part because of smart marketers who seize the opportunity at just the right time. The pause before purchase gives marketers a key opportunity to up-sell and cross sell at a time when the customer is showing clear buying signals. Here are a few tips to help reactivate cart abandoners and sell even more when they return:

1. Use Google Analytics funnels to understand at what step in the checkout process your customers are dropping off. If they’re leaving right at the beginning, perhaps they’re just using the cart to calculate shipping fees and taxes. If it’s later in the process, then it’s possible your path to checkout is too cumbersome or slow.

2. Email can be a great way to re-engage cart abandoners and encourage them to return and complete their purchase. Some e-commerce platforms like Mi9Retail e-commerce software include built-in marketing tools that enable you to design a series of emails can be dripped to prospective clients. These could start with a simple reminder (ie. “Hey! Did you forget something?”) and progress to offer discounts or other incentives for completing the purchase.

3. Email can also be a great tool for upselling and cross-selling: propose complementary or alternate product to boost your chances of making a bigger sale. Perhaps your customer will prefer a similar item to the one they were eyeing, or they might appreciate the ease of buying a pre-made kit.

4. Ensure that customer service is easily accessible. Your customer might be hesitating because they have a simple question about the product or the transaction process. Make it easy to get answers by clearly communicating your toll-free hotline, live chat, email support, and even offering help via social media. Your e-commerce software should make it easy for support agents to see what’s in the customer’s cart and connect them quickly with the answers they need to feel confident about their purchase. This is another great topic to share via email.

5. Display advertising is increasingly being used to retarget cart abandoners. Sometimes shoppers need to see an item several times before they decide to go ahead and make the purchase. Simple retargeting campaigns can be set up to ensure that the shopper is reminded of the item they left behind.

6. Get sales associates in on the action. If you have physical stores in addition to your online shop, equip sales associates with information about what the customer was browsing online. This can be achieved by integrating your e-commerce solution with in-store clienteling software, so that store associates can have a truly holistic view of the customer’s behaviors across channels. That way, they can entice the shopper with the same or similar products in-store.